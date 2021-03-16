ROFF — Drew Sheppard did a little bit of everything in Roff’s 12-2 win over Valliant Saturday afternoon at Tiger Field
The RHS junior was the winning pitcher and also drove in three runs.
Roff improved to 3-0 on the young season, while the Bulldogs dropped to 3-4.
Valliant took the early lead when Noah Guest walked to lead off the second inning and Jake Fuller followed with a two-run homer. Those were the only two runs Sheppard would allow. He struck out four, walked two and allowed three hits in 3.2 innings of work. Kagan Huneycutt recorded the final out of the game — he got pinch-hitter Hayden Wethers fo fly out — in the four-inning run-rule.
Sheppard went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored in Roff’s nine-hit offense. Trayson Miller finished 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. Huneycutt went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Tanner Graves ended up 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and scored twice.
Cade Baldridge went 1-for-1 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored from the top of the Roff batting order, while Coby Simon finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored.
Jaxson Beene was the losing pitcher for Valliant.
Roff is scheduled to return to action Thursday when they host their own festival at Tiger Field. Roff will meet Sulphur at noon, Sulphur will play Antlers at 2 p.m. and Roff will take on Antlers at 4 p.m.
The Tigers then head to the Deer Creek Festival in Edmond on Saturday where they’ll face Putnam City West at 12:30 p.m. and the host Antlers at 3 p.m.
Holdenville hurlers shut down Allen
ALLEN — Holdenville pitcher Layton Richmond and Rylan Smith kept the Allen offense in check in a 12-4 win over the Mustangs last Friday.
Allen fell to 1-4 on the year, while the Wolverines moved to 3-1.
Richmond struck out one, walked one and allowed one hit and one unearned run in the three innings of work. Smith tossed the final two frames of the run-rule and recorded three strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit or a walk.
The game was tied at 2-2 after one inning. But Holdenville scored four times in the top of the second and put the game out of reach with five more runs in the top of the fifth.
It was Richmond and Christian Zambrano that paced an 11-hit Holdenville offense. Richmond finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Zambrano went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, four RBIs, a walk and two runs scored.
Kaleb Ogle paced the Mustangs with two of their five hits in the game.
Allen was scheduled to host Moss on Monday and travels to Tupelo for a noon contest today.
Vanoss wins twice at Battiest tourney
BATTIEST — Riley Vazquez pitched a five-inning shutout and the Vanoss Wolves edged Konawa 1-0 Saturday at the Battiest Tournament.
The Wolves later defeated Smithville 9-3 to improve to 2-1 on the young season. Konawa fell to 5-3.
Vanoss 1, Konawa 0
Vazquez struck out four, walked three and scattered six hits to earn the mound win.
The Wolves scored the lone run in the bottom of the fifth to break a scoreless tie.
Vazquez played a role in that too, leading off the inning by getting hit by a pitch. Brayden Cannon walked and Vanoss loaded the bases when Wyatt Knickmeyer reached on a bunt single.
Trevor Harrison drove in the winning run with an infield single. Harrison and Cannon both had two hits in a seven-hit VHS offense.
Dylan Fry and Cale Eberle both had two hits each to pace the Konawa offense and Silas Isaacs supplied a double.
Fry gave up the unearned run in relief. He struck out two, walked two and surrendered two hits.
Vanoss 9, Smithville 3
Vanoss snapped a 2-2 tie with a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth inning.
That big frame included five walks — three with the bases loaded — an error, a two-RBI single by Brayden Cannon and an RBI hit by Wyatt Knickmeyer.
Cannon finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Riley Carlos went 2-for-2 and scored a run for the Wolves.
Wyatt Knickmeyer was the winning pitcher. He struck out two, walked one and allowed three hits and one unearned run in 3.2 innings.
Vanoss hosts Coleman on March 22.
