Winners of regular races will make more money and the USAC Wingless Sprints of Oklahoma will make an appearance at the Oklahoma Sports Park Saturday night.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and races will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the local dirt track, located 10 miles northwest of Ada on SH 3W.
Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 11-15. Kids ages 11-and-under are admitted free.
There will be an extra $400 added to the Pure Stock purse, an extra $200 ot the EMod and Sports Mods races and $100 added to the EMod Jr. class.
It will be the second points race of the season for the USAC sprint cars.
“The owner and staff have worked hard to make the facility (Oklahoma Sports Park) one of the most fan friendly in the State. Weekly fans often number over 1,000 as they come to watch their favorite drivers battle it out on dirt,” said a USAC press release about Saturday night’s race at the Oklahoma Sports Park. “Spectators fill the stands on a normal race night and they never leave disappointed. If your looking for a great time, the thrill of victory, and sometimes an unexpected ending, this is the place to be on a Saturday night.”
Following are the results from races held May 30 at the Oklahoma Sports Park. Races are held almost every Saturday night throughout the 2020 season at the local dirt track, located 10 miles northwest of Ada on SH 3W. Gates open at 5 p.m. and races begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. Visit www.oklahomasportspark.com for more information.
E MOD (Jr.)
A Feature
20 Laps | 00:05:59.042
1. 37B-Kacie Buntin[4]; 2. 19TP-Theron Pierce[1]; 3. 1-Nathan Simon[3]; 4. 5J-Ryan Jennings[2]
Heat 1
8 Laps | 00:03:27.000
1. 37B-Kacie Buntin[4]; 2. 1-Nathan Simon[3]; 3. 5J-Ryan Jennings[1]; 4. 19TP-Theron Pierce[2]
E MODS
A Feature
20 Laps | 00:07:47.348
1. 40.-CJ Johnson[4]; 2. 89G-Gavin Mullins[3]; 3. 70R-Randy Cox{5]; 4. 157-Bubba Ross[6]; 5. 10R-Randy Dew(8]; 6. 22S-Jason Simon[11]; 7. J13-Jamie Spencer[9]; 8. (DNF) 29-Braxton Lemmings[2]; 9. (DNF) 30-Andrew Coon[10]; 10. (DNF) 6D-Jonathan Dickson[1]; 11. (DNF) 57R-Corey Ross[7]; 12. (DNS) 98-Ryan Huneycutt
Heat 1
8 Laps | 00:03:17.774
1. 40J-CJ Johnson/[4]; 2. 29-Braxton Lemmings[1]; 3. 70OR-Randy Cox{6]; 4. 57R-Corey Ross[5]; 5. J13-Jamie Spencer[3]; 6. (DNF) 22S-Jason Simon[2]
Heat 2
8 Laps | 00:03:18.666
1. 89G-Gavin Mullins[4]; 2. 6D-Jonathan Dickson[3]; 3. 157-Bubba Ross[2]; 4. 10R-Randy Dew1]; 5. 30-Andrew Coon[6]; 6. (DNS) 98-Ryan Huneycutt
SPORT MODS
A Feature
20 Laps
1. 09-Robert Elliott[4]; 2. 101-Jeff Rozelle[3]; 3. O9R-Race Elliott[2]; 4. (DNF) 2B-Ricky Boston[5]; 5. (DNS) 77S-Kyle Goforth
Heat 1
8 Laps | 00:03:15.889
1. 09-Robert Elliott[4]; 2. 101-Jeff Rozelle[3]; 3. O9R-Race Elliott[5]; 4. 77S-Kyle Goforth[1]; 5. 2B-Ricky Boston[2]
STREET STOCK
A Feature
20 Laps | 00:06:22.366
1. 89-Mark Mullins[3]; 2. 2-Brad Dorsey[1]; 3. 68K-Ken Taylor[2]; 4. (DNF) 25-Brian Brandon[5]; 5. (DNF) 5-Jackie Watterson[4]; 6. (DNF) 19P-Robert Pierce[9]; 7. (DNF) 56-Robby Kintz{7]; 8. (DNS) 97S-Steve Little; 9. (DNS) 64-Jay Sale
Heat 1
8 Laps | 00:03:02.122
1. 64-Jay Sale[3]; 2. 5-Jackie Watterson[1]; 3. 69K-Ken Taylor[4]; 4. 56-Robby Kintz[2]; 5. (DNF) 19P-Robert Pierce[5]
Heat 2
8 Laps | 00:03:02.957
1. 25-Brian Brandon[1]; 2. 89-Mark Mullins[2]; 3. 2-Brad Dorsey[4]; 4. (DNS) 97S-Steve Little
PURE STOCK
A Feature
20 Laps | 00:08:32.335
1. 78A-Austin Stone[3]; 2. 51S-Garrett Donnell[5]; 3. 2J-Makayla Chambers[2]; 4. 77-Kevin Scroggins[1]; 5. (DNF) 61-Ricky Boston[6]; 6. (DNF) 21C-Bryant Justice[7]; 7. (DNF) 4-Patrick Coker[4]; 8. (DNF) 55S-Roy Scroggins[8]; 9. (DNF) 2-Connor Harris[11]; 10. (DNS) 12G-Jeremiah Golden; 11. (DNS) 35Y-Rick Justice; 12. (DNS) 14J-Israel Reyes; 13. (DNS) 57-Robby Scroggins; 14. (DNS) 20-Bryce Weinrich; 15. (DNS) 48-Jon Wilson
Heat 1
8 Laps | 00:03:40.000
1. 51S-Garrett Donnell[3]; 2. 78A-Austin Stone[7]; 3. 77-Kevin Scroggins[1]; 4. 21C-Bryant Justice[6]; 5. 14J-Israel Reyes[4]; 6. 2-Connor Harris[5]; 7. (DNF) 20-Bryce Weinrich[8]; 8. (DNS) 35Y-Rick Justice
Heat 2
8 Laps | 00:03:28.000
1. 61-Ricky Boston[6]; 2. 4-Patrick Coker[3]; 3. 2J-Makayla Chambers[1]; 4. 55S-Roy Scroggins[5]; 5. (DNF) 48-Jon Wilson[4]; 6. (DNS) 12G-Jeremiah Golden; 7. (DNS) 57-Robby Scroggins
