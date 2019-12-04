ALLEN — The Vanoss Wolves got some much-needed help from freshman Carter Perry and avoided a first-round upset with a narrow 63-56 win over Stonewall Monday night at the 2019 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Allen.
The Wolves, No. 6 in the new Class 2A rankings released on Monday, improved to 7-0, while Stonewall dropped to 0-7.
Perry hit two back-breaking 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored eight of his 19 points during the final period. Perry sank five of 12 Vanoss 3-point shots in the contest.
“The way Carter played wasn’t a surprise to me. He’s a talented kid with a bright future,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
Vanoss led 19-9 early before Stonewall rallied. The Longhorns got within 29-22 at halftime and trailed just 45-41 heading into the fourth quarter.
Paulin, who nailed four treys in the game, tallied 20 points to pace the VHS offense. RD Dennis, who had a couple of key steals that turned into layups for the Wolves, finished with nine points. Tucker Bucher hit two 3-pointers and scored eight for Vanoss.
Ty Humphers and Trent Bradley led the way for Stonewall with 15 points each. Clayton Findley tacked on 13. Humphers and Findley each knocked down a trey, and Spencer Gatewood sank one as well on his way to nine points.
“I thought we played extremely well,” said Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland. “We had a lot of guys step up today and do some good things. Vanoss is a tough matchup. They shoot the three extremely well. Hopefully, we can build off this moving forward.”
Vanoss advanced to play in Friday’s semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Stonewall will play in the consolation bracket at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Vanoss girls
roll by Asher
The Vanoss Lady Wolves broke in the scoreboard at the new Allen gymnasium in impressive fashion, rolling to a 95-27 win over Asher in their first-round matchup.
Five Vanoss players reached double figures in the contest.
The Lady Wolves blitzed Asher with a 41-point explosion in the first period. Vanoss led 63-10 at halftime.
Emily Wilson tossed in 18 points, Emrie Ellis followed with 17 and Rileigh Rush had 15, while Lizzy Simpson and Alexis Crowell tacked on 14 apiece in the balanced VHS offense. Ellis also had 12 rebounds and six blocked shots.
Rush drained five 3-point shots in the contest, and Wilson connected for four. Ellis, Crowell and Snow converted one each. Snow ended up with seven points, and Riley Reed helped out the Lady Wolves’ offense with eight total points.
Alexis Francis led Asher with 15 points, including one trey.
The Lady Wolves, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, stayed unbeaten at 7-0 and will play in a 4 p.m. semifinal contest against Roff on Thursday. The Lady Indians will return to action at 4 p.m. Friday against Calvin in consolation play.
Roff girls rally past Calvin
The Calvin Lady Bulldogs limited Roff to eight first-half points before the Lady Tigers flipped the script.
Roff used a trapping defense to limited Calvin to just four second-half points — all in the fourth quarter — and rallied for a 31-23 win in a first-round matchup.
Roff improved to 3-4 on the year and defeated Calvin for the second time this season. The Lady Bulldogs, ranked No. 20 in Class B, dropped to 5-4.
“We played really good defense in the second half and made some shots we missed in the first half,” said Roff head coach Trent Storts about the comeback.
Calvin jumped out to a 14-4 lead after the first quarter and carried a 19-8 advantage into halftime. However, the Lady Tigers pitched a 10-0 shutout in the third frame to get within 19-18 and outscored Calvin 13-4 in the final period to pull away.
Payton Owens scored 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to pace the RHS squad. Abby Salter also hit double figures with 10, including one trey.
Shantel Potter scored 13 points for Calvin, while Hannah Harris scored the other 10 CHS points.
Roff meets Vanoss at 4 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal contest, while Calvin faces Asher at 4 p.m. Friday in consolation play.
Miller, Roff too much for Calvin
Trayson Miller exploded for a game-high 27 points to help the Roff Tigers surge past Calvin 64-45 in Monday’s late first-round matchup.
Roff, ranked No. 10 in Class A, improved to 6-1 on the season, while Calvin — which has lost five of its past six games — dropped to 5-5. It was Roff’s second victory over Calvin this season.
The Tigers pounced on Calvin with a furious first-quarter spurt that saw Roff build a 19-4 lead.
The Bulldogs whittled the score to 30-20 by halftime, but the Tigers used an 18-6 run in the third quarter to build a 48-26 advantage.
Brady Benedict added nine points to the Roff offense, while Will Joplin and Aiden Bagwell scored six points apiece. Roff saw nine different players reach the scoring column.
Calvin got 14 points from Champ Florie, including four 3-point baskets, while Jace McRay scored 10 and Charlie Harden followed with nine. Calvin totaled 10 3-pointers in the game.
The Tigers will play in an 8:30 p.m. semifinal contest on Friday, while the Bulldogs are back in action in consolation play at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
