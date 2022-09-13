RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – East Central University’s search for its first football win of the 2022 season was delayed another week as the Tigers fell 35-13 to Arkansas Tech Saturday at Buerkle Field in Russellville, Ark.
The Tigers start off at 0-2 on the year, while Arkansas Tech stands at 1-1.
Interim ECU head coach Kris McCullough said not much went right for the Tigers on this night.
“Collectively, as a team, we found every way possible to shoot ourselves in the foot,” he said. “I got out-coached this week. We didn’t accomplish any of our keys to victory on any side of the ball and it showed on the scoreboard. I must do a better job and get this team more prepared.”
The Tigers matched the total yards of their opponent but their inability to finish drives with points proved to be their undoing. ECU nearly doubled their yardage total of a week ago finishing with 314 yards compared to 322 by ATU.
ECU had three turnovers inside the red zone, including an interception at the goal line midway through the third quarter. The Tigers set themselves up when Cody Alexander punched the ball free from ATU quarterback Taye Gatewood and it was scooped up by Damas Green who recovered it and returned it 22 yards to the 20.
The turnover did not result in points as Tiger quarterback Kenny Hirncir was picked off at the 2-yard line by Javon Love and the interception was returned 75 yards back to the ECU 23.
ECU’s Nemier and Miles Davis had productive games rushing the ball. Nemier finished with 61 yards on 13 carries while Davis had 56 yards on 15 tries.
ECU’s lone touchdown came midway in the fourth when the Tigers marched 82 yards in 13 plays. Hrncir scored on a 1-yard keeper which made the final score 35-12. Hrncir completed a number of short passes on the drive but did hook up for a 35-yard toss to Greg Howell to the ATU 17.
Gatewood, a former ECU player, completed 13-of-23 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns against his former teammates. Hrncir completed 21-of-44 tosses for 190 yards with two interceptions.
East Central returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday, traveling to Bethany to battle host Southern Nazarene University. The Crimson Storm will enter that contest with an 0-2 mark after falling to Arkansas-Monticello (46-20) and Ouachita Baptist (45-0) to open the 2022 season.
Note: The Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.