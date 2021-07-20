Under Grinch, the Sooner defense has come further than you think

ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Jimmie Lou Bonar, 87, of Ada will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Rosedale Cemetery. Son-in-law, Will Thompson will officiate. Mrs. Bonar passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was born Nov. 30, 1933, near Allen, OK to Snowden James and Fl…