I mean no disrespect when I say this, but the Latta High School boys basketball team wasn’t very good early in the season. They were bad.
The Panthers lost their first five games and were 3-11 after a 49-31 loss to Class 2A No. 8 Silo on Jan. 11.
But boy would they turn things around.
Coach Matt Bryant’s club ended the season by winning seven of its last 10 games and earning a spot in the Class 2A State Tournament.
That huge turnaround was instrumental in Bryant being named the 2022 Ada News All-Area Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
“It was a struggle early on. There’s no doubt about that,” Bryant said.
One of the lowest points from this sportswriter’s perspective was a 47-25 home loss to Byng that truthfully wasn’t that close. In that contest, the Pirates led 26-3 at halftime and were without one of their top scorers.
Bryant said part of the problem was adjusting to a new offense he put in that was supposed to help the Panthers get easier baskets.
The first sign that the Latta boys could possibly turn things around came on Jan. 20 at the Atoka Tournament. The Panthers went in as the bottom seed (and deservedly so) but shocked top seed Broken Bow 52-48. The Savages, a good Class 4A team, finished their season at 19-8.
“That was a huge win for our guys. They were the No. 1 seed and we were the No. 8 seed,” Bryant recalled. “I think that game — and we talked about it afterward — showed our guys that we could be all right. Even with the struggles early on, they never quit working.”
The Panthers held a gutsy Hartshorne team to a season-low output in a 36-21 road win on Feb. 8 and Latta upset Class 2A No. 10 Amber-Pocasset 46-42 on Senior Night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse to end the regular season.
“That was a huge win going into playoffs,” he said.
The rest, as they say, is history. The Panthers upset No. 6 Hinton and No. 15 Okemah en route to the Class 2A State Tournament.
The Panthers made a huge turnaround on defense.
“We always played defense pretty well. In the playoffs, I thought we took the mentality of defense was going to win these games,” Bryant said. “I would be willing to bet that some of those teams we played in the playoffs had never seen defense the way we played it.”
Bryant said his team began to mesh late in the year. He was able to play a rotation that sometimes featured up to 10 players.
“One of my seniors put it best before he left the locker room after the season was over. He said ‘We became a team.’,” Bryant said. “A lot of times teams don’t grasp the whole concept of it’s not what I want but what’s best for the team and toward the end we did.
Late in the season and especially in the playoffs, guys sold out to finding a way to help the team.”
The improvement the Panthers made from those first games until the players was incredible under Bryant’s guidance. He said it was one of the most enjoyable endings of a season that didn’t involve winning a state championship that he’s ever been a part of.
“It was extremely cool. The pure joy that our guys had that when that buzzer went off (at the area tournament) knowing they had made it,” Bryant said. “Where we started and where we finished was so much different. That’s a big testament to how the guys just stuck in there and kept working.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.