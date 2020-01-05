OKLAHOMA CITY — The Byng Lady Pirates turned up their scrappiness against Class 4A power Sulphur in the second half of their contest Friday afternoon inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
However, the Lady Pirates still couldn't dig their way out of a big first-half deficit against the host-shooting Lady Bulldogs in a 55-40 loss.
Sulphur, ranked No. 14 in Class 4A, improved to 6-0 on the season, while Byng dropped to 4-4.
"I didn’t think we competed very well in the first half on either end," said Byng head coach Trent Miller. "I thought we were a different team in the second half. We competed much better. "You have to give some credit to them. They really shot it well early."
The Lady Bulldogs used an 11-2 run to end the second quarter and build a 36-13 halftime lead. Sulphur sank 14-of-25 (56%) field goals through the first two quarters — including six 3-pointers — while Byng shot a cool 5-of-18 (27.8) in the first half.
The first six minutes were tight. Byng's Alexis Barnett slipped inside the paint for a layup at the 2:31 mark of the first quarter to get her team within 9-7.
Sulphur then scored 13 unanswered points — including a pair of 3-point shots by Payton James and a free-throw line jumper and a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc by standout Korie Allensworth — to stretch it's lead to 22-7 at the 6:41 mark of the second frame.
Sulphur's lead grew to 40-15 when Allenworth delivered a nice bounce pass to teammate Kady Lynch that resulted in an easy basket inside at the 5:24 mark of the third quarter.
By the time Barnett sank a 3-pointer to end the third quarter Byng had pulled within 50-30. Britney Brooks-Teel then scored the first three baskets in the fourth period to make it 50-36 with 4:07 to play.
The Lady Pirates showed improvement on both ends of the court in the second half, outscoring Sulphur 27-19 — including limiting the Lady Bulldogs to just five points in the fourth period.
Allensworth, a move-in from Empire, finished with a game-high 27 points. She finished 10-of-14 from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers, and also had five rebounds and two steals. James hit 4-of-7 3-point shots for her 12 points and the 5-5 guard also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Abby Beck added seven points for Sulphur.
Kennedy Large finished with 10 points and five rebounds for Byng, while Brooks-Teel followed with nine points and a team-best seven boards. Carizma Nelson added six points for the Lady Pirates.
Miller said he and his squad appreciated the chance to get to play on the Thunder's home court.
"It was a good experience for the kids. I'm glad we were able to give them this opportunity. Thanks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for putting on the event," Miller said.
Byng returns to action at local rival Latta on Tuesday.
