Unbeaten Tupelo notches wins over Kiowa and Stonewall

TUPELO — The Tupelo Tigers were four outs away from seeing their season-long winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Kiowa Cowboys.
However, Cody Airington blasted a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to help Tupelo rally past the Cowboys 2-1 in a Monday night home game.
On Tuesday, the streak continued with an 8-3 victory over local rival Stonewall. Coach Clay Weller’s club, ranked No. 3 in Class B (behind Fort Cobb-Broxton and Roff), improved to 16-0 on the season.
Class B No. 12 Kiowa dropped to 11-9 and Stonewall dipped to 9-11.
Tupelo now heads to the 2023 Stonewall Invitational which begins today at Gibson Field. The Tigers meet Santa Fe South at 1:30 p.m. in a first-round match. The host Longhorns are set to battle Class A No. 9 Red Oak at 4 p.m.
Tupelo 2, Kiowa 1
Kiowa pitcher Hunter Boatright had tossed a three-hit, shutout through 5.2 innings. In the bottom of the sixth, Davin Weller drew a two-out walk and Airington got the green light on a 3-0 pitch and sent it out of the park toward left field.
Airington then went to the mound in the top of the seventh inning and struck out the side — he gave up an infield single to Shooter Boatright for the first out — to earn the save.
Kiowa scored the first run of the contest in the top of the fifth inning on a two-out uprising of its own. Twine Palmer singled and Shooter Boatwright cracked a double to put runners at second and third. Cody Scrivner was then safe on an infield base hit to third base that pushed across a run and put the Cowboys on top 1-0.
Airington had two of Tupelo’s three hits in the contest. Colton Bourland also had a single.
Kiowa piled up 10 total hits. Chandler Kelley, Shooter Boatright and Scrivner all had two hits apiece to pace the KHS offense.
Hunter Boatwright and Cooper McClendon both slapped doubles for the visitors.
Brody McCollum got the start on the mound for Tupelo. He struck out four, walked two and allowed the one earned run in five innings. Talyon D’Aguanno pitched around two Kiowa base hits in the sixth inning before getting a strikeout to end the frame before Airington slammed the door in the seventh.
The Cowboys stranded 10 total base runners in the contest.
Hunter Boatwright struck out five, walked two and allowed the two earned runs in six solid innings for Kiowa.
Tupelo 8, Stonewall 3
The Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.
Tupelo fished with six total hits by six different players. Cash Wafford led the way, going 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and drove in a run. Colton Bourland went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Brody McCollum ended up 1-for-1 with three walks and two runs scored.
Davin Weller walked, drove in two runs and scored twice, while Cody Airington drew a pair of walks, had an RBI and scored once for the Tigers.
Tupelo was able to take advantage of eight walks and four hits batters.
Bourland was the winning pitcher for Tupelo. He struck out three, walked one and allowed two earned runs in six innings.
The Longhorns scored twice in the top of the seventh inning before the comeback fell short. Romines delivered an RBI single and Taegus Pogue, who had singled earlier in the inning, scored when THS reliever Talyon D’Aguanno coaxed Gage Brady into hitting into a double play.
Stonewall managed just three total hits, including a double by Ryan Guffey.
Mika Matt was charged with the pitching loss for the Longhorns.
