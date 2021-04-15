Unbeaten Tigers to put record on line in Roff tournament

ROFF — The Roff Tigers will carry their season-long 20-game winning streak in the 26th Annual Roff Baseball Tournament that begins today at Tiger Field.
The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class B, will battle Granite at 7 p.m. in a first-round matchup. Granite is 13-9 and No. in Class B. The Panthers have one tournament championship under their belts. They won four straight games at the Donnie Elliott Baseball Classic earlier this month.
Granite isn’t the only threat to Roff’s streak. The tournament opens with a contest between Class A No. 9 Tuska and Class B No. 3 Varnum at 12:30 p.m. Class B No. 9 Lookeba-Sickles battles Class A No. 3 Rattan at 2:30 p.m. and Class 2A perennial powerhouse Dale battles Sentinel at 5 p.m.
“It’s going to be a good tournament,” Roff head coach Ead Simon said. “We have a couple of teams out west coming and I don’t know too much about them, but the rest of the clubs in it are pretty good and play some decent baseball.”
A number of Roff’s two-sport athletes almost literally jumped off the basketball court onto the baseball field after the Tigers run to the Class B State Tournament championship game. That didn’t seem to slow down Roff’s start to the spring baseball season at all.
“They just love to compete, it doesn’t matter what they’re doing, really,” Simon said. “We’re sure not perfect and we’re not invincible, but day in and day out they’re willing to grind and are willing to compete. And there’s a good enough group of baseball players there and that usually gives us a pretty good chance (to win).”
The tournament will included two consolation games and two semifinal games on Friday and a fifth-place contest, a third-place contest and the championship contest (4 p.m.) on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.