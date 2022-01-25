SHAWNEE — The Allen Mustangs were able to send their battle with Davenport into overtime but went cold during the extra session and dropped a 63-53 decision to the talented Bulldogs in the finals of the 2022 Pottawatomie County Tournament Saturday night at North Rock Creek High School.
The Mustangs dropped to 9-6 on the year, while Class A No. 13 Davenport remained unbeaten at 14-0.
It won’t get any easier for the Mustangs tonight as they travel to Stuart to take on the Class A No. 8 Hornets.
“We have to learn from this one and play a little smarter,” said Allen head coach Greg Mills. “Our brutal schedule continues (tonight) at Stuart.”
The Allen girls, ranked No. 18 in Class A, whipped Wellston 47-17 in the tournament’s third-place game. Coach Dottie Slabaugh’s team improved to 12-3, while Wellston dropped to 9-7. No other information from that contest was available.
BOYS
Davenport 63
Allen 53 (OT)
Allen trailed 14-9 after the first quarter but put together a 14-11 jaunt in the second period to get within 25-23 by halftime.
The two teams both scored 12 points in the third quarter. Sophomore Easton Ledo hit two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Allen edge Davenport 18-16 in the final frame to force overtime.
However, the Bulldogs shut Allen out in the extra period, ending the game on a 10-0 run.
Brayden Tatum led the Mustangs with 21 points and hit four 3-point baskets. Garrett Nix was next with 17 points — 12 coming in the second half. Ledo and Jake Beavert followed with six points apiece.
Hayden Brooks erupted for a game-high 35 points for Davenport. he hit four 3-pointers and scored six points in overtime. Griffen Melson and Casey Harrelson both scored eight points apiece for the Bulldogs.
Allen finished 10-of-16 from the free-throw line and all four of the agonizing misses came in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs sank 7-of-11 free shots and hit 4-of-5 in the OT.
Commented
