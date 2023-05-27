Un'Bear'able loss for MSC at World Series

The best season in school history came to an end for the Murray State Lady Aggies Thursday night with a 9-5 loss to Des Moines Area Community College in the NJCAA Division II World Series at Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Murray State spotted the Lady Bears a 6-0 lead and was playing catch up all night, narrowing the gap to 6-4 and again at 7-5 but 10 runners left on base proved costly for the Lady Aggie comeback bid.
They finished just 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position while Des Moines Area rocked along at a .636 clip while going 7 for 11.
Trailing 6-0 entering the fourth stanza, Abby Beck got the Lady Aggie offense going with a leadoff double, Rayna Rock singled and Brylea Russell walked with one out to load the bases. Jadyn Hook drove in the first Murray run with a single. Emma Damato drove in another with a fielder’s choice and a wild pitch cut the lead in half to start the frame before MSC left a pair of runners a pair in scoring position.
Kenzie Tuck belted a solo homer one inning later, but Murray State once again left a pair of runners stranded.
Des Moines tallied a run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Lady Aggies got it right back on a K.J. Morgan RBI double in the sixth. Murray State had a chance for even more but left the bases loaded, trailing 7-5.
The Lady Bears tacked on a pair of runs to end the sixth for the final outcome.
Rock and Morgan tallied two hits apiece to pace the Murray State seven-hit attack. Abby Beck, Tuck and Hook notched one each as the Lady Aggies end the year at 58-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.