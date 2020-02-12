UCO roughs up Tigers in Edmond

EDMOND – Halley Randolph drove in four runs and was one of three Central Oklahoma players to finish with three hits as the Bronchos blistered East Central 15-0 Sunday at the UCO Softball Invitational.
The Bronchos improved to 7-5, while the Tigers fell to 1-4.
UCO had 16 hits in the five-inning game, getting three each from Randolph, Brighton Gilbert and Hazel Puempel.
The Tigers managed just three hits against a trio of Central Oklahoma pitchers — a double and a single by Megan Lesko, and a base hit from leadoff batter Kaytlyn Kizaar.
The Bronchos went a perfect 6-0 in the three-day event, outscoring those six teams a combined 45-9.
UCO took control early, scoring all 15 runs in the first two innings — four in the first before exploding for 11 in the second.
Randolph finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored, Gilbert went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and Puempel was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and scored a run. Randolph, Puempel, Lexy Dobson and Haley Pomplun all cracked doubles for UCO.
Kylee Lynch pitched three innings to earn the mound win for the hosts, while freshman Bri Moore — making her first career start — absorbed the loss for the Tigers.
ECU reliever Paige Leschber struck out five in 2.1 innings of work.
The Tigers travel to Wichita, Kansas, for a pair of doubleheaders Friday and Saturday. ECU meets Newman at 2 p.m. Friday and battles Sterling College at 1 p.m. Saturday.
