UCO roughs up Tigers in Edmond

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsEast Central's Kaytlyn Kizzar had one of only three Tiger hits in a 15-0 loss to the University of Central Oklahoma Sunday at the UCO Softball Invitational.

EDMOND – Halley Randolph drove in four runs and was one of three Central Oklahoma players to finish with three hits as the Bronchos blistered East Central 15-0 Sunday at the UCO Softball Invitational.

The Bronchos improved to 7-5, while the Tigers fell to 1-4.

UCO had 16 hits in the five-inning game, getting three each from Randolph, Brighton Gilbert and Hazel Puempel.

The Tigers managed just three hits against a trio of Central Oklahoma pitchers — a double and a single by Megan Lesko, and a base hit from leadoff batter Kaytlyn Kizaar.

The Bronchos went a perfect 6-0 in the three-day event, outscoring those six teams a combined 45-9.

UCO took control early, scoring all 15 runs in the first two innings — four in the first before exploding for 11 in the second.

Randolph finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored, Gilbert went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and Puempel was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and scored a run. Randolph, Puempel, Lexy Dobson and Haley Pomplun all cracked doubles for UCO.

Kylee Lynch pitched three innings to earn the mound win for the hosts, while freshman Bri Moore — making her first career start — absorbed the loss for the Tigers.

ECU reliever Paige Leschber struck out five in 2.1 innings of work.

The Tigers travel to Wichita, Kansas, for a pair of doubleheaders Friday and Saturday. ECU meets Newman at 2 p.m. Friday and battles Sterling College at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

