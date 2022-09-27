Two local Tiger teams showed their dominance in Class B District Tournament play last week.
The top-ranked Roff Tigers disposed of Pittsburg and Wapanucka (twice) by a combined 42-0 en route to a Class B District Tournament at Tiger Field. Then on Saturday, Roff disposed of Class A No. 4 Oktaha 13-5 to improve to 26-0 on the year.
Roff traveled to Class A No. 11 Sterling for a regional tournament tune-up game on Monday.
No. 4 Tupelo was equally impressive en route to a Class B district championship. The Tigers bested Whitesboro 20-0 before rolling past Varnum by counts of 22-1 and 11-0 at the Don Weller Baseball Facility.
Tupelo, now 15-8, was at Class A No. 11 Latta on Monday.
ROFF TIGERS
Roff 14, Pittsburg 0
The Tigers got a home run from Brand Wilson and pounded 15 hits in two at-bats.
Some of the offensive highlights included:
● Kaden Darnell ripped a triple, drove in two runs and scored a run.
● Cade Baldridge finished 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
● Bill McCarter hit a double and went 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored.
● Tallen Bagwell and Easton Riddle both had two hits each for the Tigers.
Freshman hurler Maddux McCullar tossed a three-inning no-hitter for Roff. He struck out eight of the nine batters he faced.
Roff 12, Wapanucka 0
Roff again needed just three innings to put a game away.
Cade Baldridge slugged two home runs and a double and finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs scored.
Bill McCarter also had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Both Tallen Bagwell and Caden Graves drove in two runs each for the home team.
This time it was Graves’ turn to toss a three-inning, no-hitter. He struck out five and walked one.
Roff 16, Wapanucka 0
It was more of the same as Roff again had just two trips to the plate after scoring 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the second.
Roff managed just five hits but took advantage of nine walks, five hit batters and three Wapy errors.
Caden Graves finished 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for the Tigers.
Three RHS hurlers combined for another three-inning no-hitter. Easton Riddle, Brand Wilson and Bill McCarter all pitched an inning apiece and all three struck out three batters each. The only blemish was a hit batter by Wilson.
Roff 13, Oktaha 5
The Tigers jumped out to an 8-0 lead and cruised to the victory in Saturday’s matchup.
Cade Baldridge finished 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, an RBI and three runs scored to pace a 14-hit RHS barrage. Baldridge now has 11 homers this fall.
Bill McCarter, Brand Wilson and Dylan Reed also had three hits apiece. Wilson clubbed two home runs and went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored; Dylan Reed also blasted a pair of homers and finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored; and McCarter went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
Reed also earned the mound win. He struck out five, walked one and allowed four earned runs in three innings. Tallen Bagwell tossed the final two frames. He struck out three, walked none and allowed one earned run.
Kannon Robinson hit a solo home run for Oktaha, while Maddox Edwards and Tyler Allen added two hits apiece. Dylan Walden, Allen and Darren Ledford all hit doubles for the visitors.
TUPELO TIGERS
Tupelo 20, Whiteboro 0
The Tigers collected 13 hits over three innings and Davin Weller tossed a three-inning no-hitter.
Weller struck out five, walked none and threw just 26 pitches, 23 for strikes.
Dalton O’Dell cracked a pair of doubles and finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cody Airington finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, five RBIs and three runs scored for the hosts, while Brody McCollum went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the THS batting order.
Taecyn Meek went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Davin Weller also had two hits, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three runs for Tupelo.
Tupelo 22, Varnum 1
The Whippets actually grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Tupelo erupted for seven runs in the first inning, six more in the second and put up a nine-spot in the third to pull away.
Five different players had two hits apiece for the Tigers. Cody Airington, Taecyn Meek and Zane Wilkerson drove in three runs each for Tupelo.
Airington earned the mound win. He struck out four, walked none, hit a pair of batters and allowed one earned run in two innings. Nate Medcalf didn’t allow a base runner in a shutout inning of relief
Tupelo 11, Varnum 0
The Tigers collected just six hits but took advantage of seven walks, a hit batter and four Varnum errors.
Cody Airington blasted a two-run homer for the home team, while Taecyn Meek went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Peyton Bills finished 1-for-2 with three RBIs for the Tigers.
Brody McCollum was the winning pitcher for Tupelo. He struck out five, walked one and allowed just two hits in three shutout innings. Talyon D’Aguanno retired all three batters he faced in an inning of relief.
