Fresh off helping the Roff Tigers win a Class B State championship, seniors Drew Sheppard and Kagan Huneycutt were named to the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State teams in an announcement by the organization last week.
Sheppard will be a pitcher and Huneycutt will roam the outfield for the Small East All-State squad.
Sulphur’s Reece Ratchford will pitch for the Middle West All-State team.
Three games will be played Sunday, June 5, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid. The Small game will be played at 1 p.m., followed by the Middle game at 4 p.m. and the Large game at 7 p.m.
Huneycutt hit .451 with 12 doubles, 26 RBIs and 25 runs scored for the Tigers. He will be joined in the outfield by Small East teammates Connor Kuykendal of Dale and Bryson Tuck of Tuhska.
Sheppard finished 5-0 this spring, including a victory at the state tournament. He struck out 30 batters in 28.1 innings and carried a 2.22 ERA. Other Small East pitchers include Jakob Blackwell of Oktaha and Chase Pair of Red Oak.
Both Roff players earned six state championship during their high school baseball careers.
Roff head coach Danny Baldridge said he was happy to see his duo honored for their hard work.
“Both are well deserving,” he said. “Drew’s overall high school pitching record was phenomenal with only one loss which came his sophomore year. Kagan was kind of like our hidden weapon. He had a quiet personality but plays the game loud. He hit over .450 his senior year and I believe he played all positions but first base throughout his high school career.”
Coaches for the Small East are Bill Adams of Liberty and Cody Pair of Red Oak.
Ratchford helped the Sulphur Bulldogs battle their way to a Class 4A Regional title game. Sulphur finished the season with a 25-11 mark. Other pitchers for the Middle West are Brigham Evans of Heritage Hall and Brennan Milligan of Blanchard.
John Morgan of Marlow will coach the Middle West team.
———o———
Following are the complete rosters for the 2022 OBCA All-State teams:
LARGE WEST
P: Logan Lunceford, Edmond Santa Fe; Kyle Mantooth, Mustang; Daniel Satterlee, Southmoore
C: Duncan Key, Deer Creek; Jase White, Edmond Santa Fe
1B: Trevyn Stewart, Duncan
IF: Jarrett Flaggert, Choctaw; Hank Heiselbetz, Edmond North; Phoenix Meza, Choctaw
OF: Jaxon Holland, Carl Albert; Cole Riggs, Piedmont; Owen Tracy, Edmond Memorial
DH: Brett McComas, Deer Creek
UTIL: Luke Stout, Carl Albert
Coach: Roland Baza, Deer Creek
LARGE EAST
P: Hudson Birch, Tulsa Union; Jack James, Jenks; Kason Rogers, Shawnee
C: Carson Williams, Ponca City
1B: Jackson Smith, Owasso
IF: Landon Bunch, Collinsville; Keaton Campbell, Sand Springs; Alejandro Diaz, Sapulpa; Jackson Holliday, Stillwater; Jaydn McNealy, Tulsa Union;
OF: Kaiden Ashton, Sapulpa; Ty Pennington, Sand Springs; Solomon Skalnik, Owasso
DH: Bauer Brittain, Shawnee
UTIL: Barrick Leu, Bixby
Coach: Justin Delay, Bixby
MIDDLE WEST
P: Brigham Evans, Heritage Hall; Brennan Milligan, Blanchard; Reese Ratchford, Sulphur
C: Jaxon Gless, Blanchard; Tyler Offel, Heritage Hall
1B: Gage Gilchrist, Oklahoma Christian School
IF: Braden Browning, Luther; Brennan Morgan, Marlow; Caden Powell, Clinton
OF: Ty Chaddrick, Tuttle; Cadyn Karl, Jones; Kole Seeley, Marlow
DH: Kaden Slater, Alva
UTIL: Gage Norvell, Tuttle
Coach: John Morgan, Marlow
MIDDLE EAST
P: Cody Bressie, Verdigris; Grant Holmes, Kingston; Josh Holt, Tulsa Holland Hall
C: Dawson Robbins, Broken Bow; Landon Volner, Kellyville
1B: Dempsey Gillman, Metro Christian
IF: Grant Edwards, Fort Gibson; Kyler Kauk, Cleveland; Dylan Whitely, Sperry
OF: Brady Brister, Kingston, Kendyn Fredieu, Tulsa Holland Hall; Ryan Henson, Kiefer
DH: Max Brown, Lincoln Christian
UTIL: Cord Dobrinski, Bristow
Coaches: Gary Edwards, Fort Gibson; Darron Henson, Kingston
SMALL WEST
P: Jace Berry, Granite; Reydon Register, Sterling; Drew Woods, Fort Cobb-Broxton
C: Drake Page, Leedey; Dalton Williams, Canute
1B: Lathan Farris, Elmore City-Pernell
IF: Brett Griffith, Arapaho-Butler; Cale Nelson, Vici; Colt Randall, Canute
OF: Landon Lagase, Cashion; Jaxon Olive, Calumet; Carson Propps, Hydro-Eakly
DH: Leyton Parker, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale
UTIL: Quincy Hicks, Lookeba-Sickles
Coaches: Jared Cudd, Arapaho-Butler; Tyler Tignor, Calumet
SMALL EAST
P: Jakob Blackwell, Oktaha; Chase Pair, Red Oak; Drew Sheppard, Roff
C: Lex Simon, Tushka; Tyler Voss, Morrison
1B: Mason Ledford, Oktaha
IF: Bryson Cervantes, Hartshorne; Jameson Ross, Dewar; Taten Rupp, Morrison
OF: Kagan Honeycutt, Roff; Connor Kuykendall, Dale; Bryson Tuck, Tushka
DH: Kolt Black, Wright City
UTIL: Jake Taylor, Caney
Coaches: Bill Adams, Liberty; Cody Pair, Red Oak
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.