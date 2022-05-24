Fresh off helping the Roff Tigers win a Class B State championship, seniors Drew Sheppard and Kagan Huneycutt were named to the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State teams in an announcement by the organization last week.

Sheppard will be a pitcher and Huneycutt will roam the outfield for the Small East All-State squad.

Sulphur’s Reece Ratchford will pitch for the Middle West All-State team.

Three games will be played Sunday, June 5, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid. The Small game will be played at 1 p.m., followed by the Middle game at 4 p.m. and the Large game at 7 p.m.

Huneycutt hit .451 with 12 doubles, 26 RBIs and 25 runs scored for the Tigers. He will be joined in the outfield by Small East teammates Connor Kuykendal of Dale and Bryson Tuck of Tuhska.

Sheppard finished 5-0 this spring, including a victory at the state tournament. He struck out 30 batters in 28.1 innings and carried a 2.22 ERA. Other Small East pitchers include Jakob Blackwell of Oktaha and Chase Pair of Red Oak.

Both Roff players earned six state championship during their high school baseball careers.

Roff head coach Danny Baldridge said he was happy to see his duo honored for their hard work.

“Both are well deserving,” he said. “Drew’s overall high school pitching record was phenomenal with only one loss which came his sophomore year. Kagan was kind of like our hidden weapon. He had a quiet personality but plays the game loud. He hit over .450 his senior year and I believe he played all positions but first base throughout his high school career.”

Coaches for the Small East are Bill Adams of Liberty and Cody Pair of Red Oak.

Ratchford helped the Sulphur Bulldogs battle their way to a Class 4A Regional title game. Sulphur finished the season with a 25-11 mark. Other pitchers for the Middle West are Brigham Evans of Heritage Hall and Brennan Milligan of Blanchard.

John Morgan of Marlow will coach the Middle West team.

———o———

Following are the complete rosters for the 2022 OBCA All-State teams:

LARGE WEST

P: Logan Lunceford, Edmond Santa Fe; Kyle Mantooth, Mustang; Daniel Satterlee, Southmoore

C: Duncan Key, Deer Creek; Jase White, Edmond Santa Fe

1B: Trevyn Stewart, Duncan

IF: Jarrett Flaggert, Choctaw; Hank Heiselbetz, Edmond North; Phoenix Meza, Choctaw

OF: Jaxon Holland, Carl Albert; Cole Riggs, Piedmont; Owen Tracy, Edmond Memorial

DH: Brett McComas, Deer Creek

UTIL: Luke Stout, Carl Albert

Coach: Roland Baza, Deer Creek

 LARGE EAST

P: Hudson Birch, Tulsa Union; Jack James, Jenks; Kason Rogers, Shawnee

C: Carson Williams, Ponca City

1B: Jackson Smith, Owasso

IF: Landon Bunch, Collinsville; Keaton Campbell, Sand Springs; Alejandro Diaz, Sapulpa; Jackson Holliday, Stillwater; Jaydn McNealy, Tulsa Union;

OF: Kaiden Ashton, Sapulpa; Ty Pennington, Sand Springs; Solomon Skalnik, Owasso

DH: Bauer Brittain, Shawnee

UTIL: Barrick Leu, Bixby

Coach: Justin Delay, Bixby

MIDDLE WEST

P: Brigham Evans, Heritage Hall; Brennan Milligan, Blanchard; Reese Ratchford, Sulphur

C: Jaxon Gless, Blanchard; Tyler Offel, Heritage Hall

1B: Gage Gilchrist, Oklahoma Christian School

IF: Braden Browning, Luther; Brennan Morgan, Marlow; Caden Powell, Clinton

OF: Ty Chaddrick, Tuttle; Cadyn Karl, Jones; Kole Seeley, Marlow

DH: Kaden Slater, Alva

UTIL: Gage Norvell, Tuttle

Coach: John Morgan, Marlow

MIDDLE EAST

P: Cody Bressie, Verdigris; Grant Holmes, Kingston; Josh Holt, Tulsa Holland Hall

C: Dawson Robbins, Broken Bow; Landon Volner, Kellyville

1B: Dempsey Gillman, Metro Christian

IF: Grant Edwards, Fort Gibson; Kyler Kauk, Cleveland; Dylan Whitely, Sperry

OF: Brady Brister, Kingston, Kendyn Fredieu, Tulsa Holland Hall; Ryan Henson, Kiefer

DH: Max Brown, Lincoln Christian

UTIL: Cord Dobrinski, Bristow

Coaches: Gary Edwards, Fort Gibson; Darron Henson, Kingston

SMALL WEST

P: Jace Berry, Granite; Reydon Register, Sterling; Drew Woods, Fort Cobb-Broxton

C: Drake Page, Leedey; Dalton Williams, Canute

1B: Lathan Farris, Elmore City-Pernell

IF: Brett Griffith, Arapaho-Butler; Cale Nelson, Vici; Colt Randall, Canute

OF: Landon Lagase, Cashion; Jaxon Olive, Calumet; Carson Propps, Hydro-Eakly

DH: Leyton Parker, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale

UTIL: Quincy Hicks, Lookeba-Sickles

Coaches: Jared Cudd, Arapaho-Butler; Tyler Tignor, Calumet

SMALL EAST

P: Jakob Blackwell, Oktaha; Chase Pair, Red Oak; Drew Sheppard, Roff

C: Lex Simon, Tushka; Tyler Voss, Morrison

1B: Mason Ledford, Oktaha

IF: Bryson Cervantes, Hartshorne; Jameson Ross, Dewar; Taten Rupp, Morrison

OF: Kagan Honeycutt, Roff; Connor Kuykendall, Dale; Bryson Tuck, Tushka

DH: Kolt Black, Wright City

UTIL: Jake Taylor, Caney

Coaches: Bill Adams, Liberty; Cody Pair, Red Oak

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you