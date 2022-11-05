Two Tigers earn All-GAC First Team honors

WEATHERFORD — The East Central University soccer team saw five players claim 2022 Great American Conference honors as the league announced its all-conference teams and yearly award winners on Wednesday.
Sophomores Abbie Morris and Tanja Bauboeck were All-GAC First Team selections. Three other ECU players — senior Jocelyn Caracheo, junior Kaylee Bruce and sophomore keeper McKenna Leveling were all-conference honorable mention picks.
Bauboeck earned All-GAC First Team honors for the third-straight season and anchored the back line for the Tigers. This year, the Munderfing, Austria native logged 1,320 minutes in 17 games while adding three goals. She also helped ECU post four shutouts this season.
Morris is now a two-time all-conference nominee after landing a spot on the All-GAC Honorable Mention list last season. She finished her sophomore season ranked No. 8 in the league in goals and shots on goal with 5 and 17 respectively. She is also ninth in the GAC in points with 12. Throughout all 18 games this season, the London, England native totaled 1,321 minutes.
For Caracheo, this year marks three in a row to earn All-GAC Honorable Mention honors. The Royse City, Texas native ended her final season ranked No. 1 in the league in assists with five and was the key corner kick taker for the Tigers. She played in all 18 matches this season and logged 1,362 minutes.
Bruce claimed her first all-conference honor with a selection to the All-GAC Honorable Mention Team. The redshirt junior from Cambridge, Ontario, Canada is ranked in two GAC categories, one being No. 8 in assists with three and the other No. 9 in shots on goal with 17. She tallied four goals and three assists while playing in all 18 games.
Leveling also earned her first all-conference honor with her All-GAC Honorable Mention selection alongside Caracheo and Bruce. She closes out her sophomore season ranked No. 4 in the GAC in shutouts per game, saves per game, and goals-against average. The Fort Worth, Texas native had four shutouts and 57 saves throughout her 14 games this season.
Other honorees:
Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Alimata Rabo, Tianna Watkins, Reece Gudelj-Cox and Mark Persson won Offensive Player, Defensive Player, Newcomer and Coach of the Year, respectively. Ouachita Baptist’s Jaymee Dotson repeated as Midfielder of the Year and Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Felicia Bueno received the Elite Scholar Athlete accolade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.