A determined, but young, East Central University team was turned back 50-41 by Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference action this past Saturday in Shawnee.
ECU pulled to within 42-41 with 1:31 left in the contest. The Tigers went for the win, but the two-point conversion attempt came up short.
The Bison went on to add a meaningless touchdown and a two-point conversion in the closing seconds.
How determined was this Tiger team? On its final scoring drive, the Tigers converted not once, not twice, but three times on 4th-and-1 plays to keep the drive alive. All three times they went with their leading rusher, Ontario “Mookie” Douglass, and left it to the offensive line to make him a path. The gritty Tigers converted two other fourth down tries earlier and finished five for five on fourth down attempts in the game.
How young are the Tigers? Many believe they may be the youngest team in all of Division II football in terms of years of experience among their starters.
Among the Tiger starters are more freshmen (7) than seniors (6). One junior starts for the Tigers, as do eight sophomores.
On the other side, Oklahoma Baptist started one freshman and five seniors to go along with seven juniors and nine sophomores. Undefeated conference leader Ouachita Baptist started nine seniors and seven juniors this past weekend.
According to the official participation roster, of the 51 players that entered the game for ECU last Saturday in Shawnee, more than half (26) were freshman. They were joined by 11 sophomores, seven juniors and seven seniors.
I can’t imagine another team in the country who played with a team that was 51% (26) freshmen and 73% (37) freshmen and sophomores. Only 27% (14) of the Tigers were juniors and seniors. In a tight game against Harding earlier this year, Ouachita Baptist used 43 players and 54% (23) of them were juniors and seniors.
This does not mean the seven Tiger freshmen and sophomores are not good players. It just means that instead of learning lessons from the sidelines while watching, as most college freshmen and sophomores do, they are learning from experience in the heat of battle.
As longtime Pittsburgh Pirate pitcher Vern Law said, “Experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test first, the lesson afterwards.”
While the Tiger coaches have done a great job of getting their team ready to play, they can’t cover every possible lesson. Sometimes the younger Tigers are left to learn what they should have done from their on-the-field experiences.
From the good and bad on field experiences come lessons on the practice field and in the film room to be used later.
The offensive line is the most experienced unit on the Tiger team, and it shows. The Tigers are at the top or near the top in several offensive categories.
Seniors Dilland Gardner at tight end, Judd Terry at right guard and Wyatt Galante at right tackle are the anchors. They are joined by sophomores Dale Storie at center and Bryce Williams at left guard. Freshman Anthony Wright started at left tackle.
Against Oklahoma Baptist, freshman Nate Caballero played along the line and freshman Chaden Mielke and junior Baron Odom took snaps at tight end.
The line has cleared the way for sophomore running back Mookie Douglass to lead the conference in rushing with 680 yards or an average of 145 per game. Freshman quarterback Kenny Hrncir is seventh with 280 yards or 70 per game.
The Tigers lead the conference in first downs with 24 a game and have given up only three quarterback sacks the entire season. They are second in total offense and rushing offense per game.
This past weekend, four of the six Great American Conference games were decided by nine points or less. Two of the games were decided by two-point conversion attempts.
Against Southeastern, Southern Nazarene scored on a two-play, 54-yard drive with 38 seconds left in the game to leave them trailing 21-20. Following a Southeastern timeout, SNU was successful on a run for the two-point conversion and won by a 22-21 count for their first victory of the year.
For all practical purposes, East Central’s two-point attempt against Oklahoma Baptist with the score at 42-41 with 1:31 left in the contest decided the game. This was the only time in the game when the Tigers had to have short yardage and were unable to convert. Following the kickoff, as the Bison were running out the clock, their quarterback broke free for a 24-yard touchdown run and a third-and-three play with 23 seconds left in the game. Their two-point conversion run was good to give them the 50-41 victory.
In the other conference action, Ouachita Baptist remained unbeaten as the Tigers downed Southwestern 26-21. Harding defeated Henderson State 14-13, and Northwestern shutout Arkansas-Monticello 28-0.
In the only matchup of Arkansas teams, Southern Arkansas downed Arkansas Tech 35-14.
In this week’s national rankings of the 167 Division II football teams, Ouachita Baptist continues to hold the No. 6 spot and Harding is ranked 22nd again in the poll.
East Central (1-3) will travel to Arkansas-Monticello (2-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Boll Wevils have defeated winless Arkansas Tech and Southwestern at home. In their two losses — both on the road — they have been shut out by Harding and Northwestern.
Other games on the GAC slate this weekend include Southeastern (1-3) at Ouachita Baptist and Southwestern (2-2) at Southern Arkansas (3-1). Other league action will see Northwestern (2-2) at Henderson State (3-1), Southern Nazarene (1-3) at Harding (3-1) and Oklahoma Baptist (2-2) at Arkansas Tech (0-4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.