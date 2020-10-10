SHAWNEE — If the Roff Lady Tigers are anything, they're resilient.
A day after scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to sneak past No. 2 Whitesboro 5-4, the Lady Tigers got an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning to stun No. 3 Leedey by the same 5-4 score.
The dramatic first-round and semifinal victories at The Ball Fields at Firelake earned Roff a spot in the Class B State Tournament championship game at 11 a.m. today opposite No. 5 Red Oak at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The Lady Eagles walloped No. 1 Kiowa 9-3 in the other Class B semifinal contest.
Roff advanced with a 26-9 record, while Leedey is done at 26-7 and Whitesboro finishes at 25-7.
Roff head coach Jason Trimmer said — surprisingly enough — that he still has a full head of hair left after the back-to-back state tournament nail-biters.
"They just won't go away. It's the most exciting softball I've ever been a part of — the way it's all happened, having to come from behind both times. When the odds have been stacked against us, we've just rose to the challenge," he said.
"Really it's kind of been that way all year for us. It's like if you have to score runs that's really when we do it. Their mindset changes a little bit when they know they have to do it," Trimmer continued.
Semifinals
Roff 5, Leedey 4
Payton Owens led off the bottom of the 11th inning with a base hit and Maddie Adair bunted for a hit to put runners at first and second. Camden Simon then walked to load the bases.
That set the table for Danleigh Harris, who ripped a ball that would have been a double to center field if the game hadn't ended when Owens crossed the plate but was ruled a game-winning, walk-off RBI base knock.
The Lady Tigers needed two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Chloe Eldred led off with a single and Lillie McDonald followed with a one-out walk.
Owens flew out to right field for out No. 2 but a throwing error allowed Eldred to score to get Roff within 3-2. Adair then came up with a clutch RBI single that tied the game at 3-all and forced bonus softball.
Leedey used four base hits — including an RBI single by S Hahn — to push across two runs in the top of the first inning to grab an early lead.
The Lady Bison scored an error-aided run in the top of the third inning to take a 3-0 advantage.
Roff's first run came via a two-out rally in the bottom of the third.
Adair singled and Simon followed with an RBI double that got the Lady Tigers on the scoreboard at 3-1.
Harris paced Roff's 11-hit offense, finishing 4-for-6 with two RBIs. Adair went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Avery Cearlock and Karlee Danielson had two hits each for Leedey, while Rylie Gore hit a double. Danielson also scored two runs.
Both team's starting pitchers lasted the entire way. Harris was the winning hurler for Roff. She struck out five, walked two and allowed three earned runs in 11 innings. Rian Mann struck out five, walked five and allowed three earned runs in 10 innings.
First Round
Roff 5, Whitesboro 4
Roff trailed 4-3 heading into their final at-bat.
Kendra Kirk led off the bottom of the seventh with a base hit before Payton Owens received an intentional walk with one out. Maddie Adair followed with a walk that loaded the bases before Camden Simon delivered a dramatic RBI single up the middle that drove home the game-winning run for the Lady Tigers.
With Roff trailing 1-0 heading to the bottom of the third, Lillie McDonald was hit by a pitch with one out and Owens followed by driving a pitch over the left-field fence for a two-run homer that put Roff in front 2-1.
An RBI double by Courtney Grey and a Roff error led to three Lady Bulldog runs in the top of the fifth inning and gave Whitesboro a 4-2 lead.
A Simon sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth made it 4-3 and set the stage for the tense seventh-inning rally.
Now, it's on to tradition-rich Red Oak. The Lady Eagles won consecutive titles from 2012 to 2016. In contrast, Roff is searching for the school's first-even fastpitch state championship.
"They're a traditional power. They can hit. They can field it. They can throw it," Trimmer said.
Trimmer said he'll take playoff wins any way he can get them, but a little breathing room might be nice in the state finals.
"It wouldn't hurt my feeling any if we got after them early," he said. "We have a few kids right now that are battling some nerves and are battling some stage fright. If we can get a little production out of a couple of them, that changes the entire ballgame."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.