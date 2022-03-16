IDABEL — Byng pitchers Dylen Cotton and Cole Tracy combined for a no-hitter in the Pirates’ 8-0 win over Kiowa Monday at the Southeast Shootout.
The game was played at Idabel High School.
The Pirates improved to 3-0 on the year and were scheduled to face tournament host Broken Bow on Tuesday but that contest was rained out. Byng meets Coalgate at 2 p.m. today, back in Broken Bow.
The Cowboys dropped to 1-3 on the season.
Cotton worked the first three innings for Byng. He struck out three and walked one. Tracy tossed the final two frames with two strikeouts and one walk.
Byng used a seven-run volley in the bottom of the second inning to take control.
Tracy was also a force at the plate for the Pirates, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.
Bo Boatwright finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and scored a run, while Caden Azlin went 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Cooper McCage and Naaman Lee also had base hits for Byng.
Roff pulls away from 2A No. 4 Hartshorne
BROKEN BOW — Class B No. 1 Roff erased an early 1-0 deficit and rallied past Hartshorne 10-2 in pool play at the Southeast Shootout at Broken Bow High School.
Roff improved to 3-0 on the year, while Class 2A No. 4 Hartshorne fell to 3-1. The Tigers have now scored 42 runs in their first three games of the season.
Against the Miners, Roff trailed 1-0 before scoring five times in the bottom of the second inning to grab a 5-1 lead.
The Tigers tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the third frame to take control at 8-1.
Tallen Bagwell earned the mound win for Roff. He struck out two, walked one, scattered four hits and allowed one earned run in four innings.
Kagan Huneycutt went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a double and two runs scored in a 10-hit Roff offense. Cade Baldridge also went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice.
Bill McCarter followed with a 2-for-3 effort that included a walk and a run scored, while Bagwell helped his own cause by going 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run scored.
Dylan Reed finished 1-for-1 with two walks and an RBI.
Hartshorne collected five hits from five different players. Hayden Curliss finished 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Bo Wilkett went 1-for-2 with a walk and Landed Semeski finished 1-for-2.
Wilkett — who absorbed the pitching loss — and reliever Caden James combined for one strikeout and eight walks.
Tupelo shuts out Rock Creek
BOKCHITO — Tupelo hurlers Harley Davidson and Brody McCollum combined for a shutout in the Tigers’ 8-0 win Monday afternoon at Rock Creek.
Coach Clay Weller’s club, ranked No. 3 in Class B, improved to 3-0 on the young season, while Rock Creek fell to 1-4.
The Tigers hosted Class A No. 3 Rattan on Tuesday.
Davidson and McCollum were dominating from the mound. Davidson struck out eight, walked one and allowed two hits in three innings. McCollum tossed the final two innings and struck out two, walked one and allowed one hit.
Cody Airington led a six-hit THS offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Davin Weller finished 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Zane Wilkerson and Taecyn Meek had Tupelo’s other hits.
Clay Stoner slapped a double for the host Mustangs, while Kolyn Dawson and Hunter Hamill had Rock Creek’s other two hits.
Three Rock Creek pitchers combined for five strikeouts, four walks and two hit batters.
