Two Ada players were crowned champions and three more were runners-up at the 2020 Ada Sooner State Open Tennis Tournament held on a smoldering Saturday at the Ada Tennis Center.
A total of 25 players competed in five different brackets, braving triple-digit temperatures throughout the event.
“The kids who played were troopers, fighting through a heat index well over 100 degrees to complete play,” said tournament director Bill Nelson. “We were grateful to Vision Bank for providing a tent for the tournament desk and bottled water for all participants and also to the Ada Jimmy John’s for giving each athlete a free sub sandwich.”
Ada winners included Halston Redwine in Boys 14 Singles and Kylee Witt in Girls 12 Singles Cougar players who finished second included Owen Moon, Taylor Cook and Jessica Bolin.
Sadie Epps of Norman — daughter of former Ada tennis standout Summer Nelson-Epps — won the Girls 16 Singles championship.
Following are the complete tournament results.
Saturday, July 11
2020 ADA SOONER STATE OPEN
BOYS 12 SINGLES
Lincoln Smith OKC def Owen Moon, Ada 4-0, 4-0
Lincoln Smith, OKC def Hayden Shriner, Edmond 4-0, 4-0
Owen Moon, Ada def Hayden Shriner Edmond 3-5, 2-2 ret.
1st place: Lincoln Smith
2nd place: Owen Moon
BOYS 14 SINGLES
Halston Redwine, Ada def Matthew Anderson, Ada 4-0, 4-0
Ray Smith Jr., OKC def Logan Machetta, Ada 4-0, 4-1
Halston Redwine, Ada def Logan Machetta, Ada 4-0, 4-0
Ray Smith Jr., OKC def Matthew Anderson, Ada 4-0, 4-0
Halston Redwine, Ada def Ray Smith Jr., OKC 4-1, 4-0
Logan Machetta, Ada def. Matthew Anderson, Ada 4-1, 5-3
1st Place: Halston Redwine
2nd Place: Ray Smith Jr.
GIRLS 12 SINGLES
Kylee Witt, Ada def Sydney Layton, Ada 4-1, 4-3
Taylor Cook, Ada def Pierce Dougherty, Ada 1-4, 4-1, 7-5
Taylor Cook, Ada def Baylee Boatwright 4-1, 4-2
Pierce Dougherty, Ada def Sydney Layton, Ada 4-1, 4-2
Kylee Witt, Ada def Pierce Dougherty, Ada 1-4, 1-1 retired
Baylee Boatwright, Ada def Sydney Layton, Ada 4-1, 4-1
Taylor Cook, Ada def Sydney Layton, Ada 4-1, 3-5, 7-3
Kylee Witt, Ada def Baylee Boatwright, Ada 5-3, 4-1
Baylee Boatwright, Ada def Pierce Dougherty, Ada inj. Def.
Kylee Witt, Ada def Taylor Cook, Ada 4-1, 1-4, 7-1
1st Place: Kylee Witt
2nd Place: Taylor Cook
GIRLS 14 SINGLES
Lindee Rex, Norman def. Annabelle Peters, Ada 4-1, 7-6
Lindee Rex, Norman def Kira Zellers, Ada 4-0, 4-0
Annabelle Peters, Ada def Kira Zellers, Ada 4-1, 4-0
Jessica Bolin, Ada def Madilyn Smith, Norman 4-1, 4-0
Lilly Cadenhead, Konawa def Madilyn Smith, Ada 3-5, 4-2, 7-4
Jessica Bolin, Ada def Lilly Cadenhead, Konawa 4-1, 4-1
Lindee Rex, Norman def Jessica Bolin, Ada 4-1, 4-2
Annabelle Peters, Ada def Lilly Cadenhead, Konawa 4-2, 1-4, 7-2
Madilyn Smith, Norman def Kira Zellers, Ada 4-2, 4-0
1st Place: Lindee Rex
2nd Place: Jessica Bolin
GIRLS 16 SINGLES
Sadie Epps, Norman def Lincoln Smith, Ada 4-0, 4-0
Sadie Epps, Norman def Yuna Jang, Norman 4-0, 4-0
Yuna Jang, Norman def Lincoln Smith, Ada 4-0, 4-0
Ava Bolin, Ada def Evelyn Christian, OKC 5-3, 4-0
Taylor Mattingly-Harndon, Norman def Evelyn Christian, OKC 4-1, 4-2
Taylor Mattingly-Harndon, Norman def Ava Bolin, Ada 5-3, 4-1
Sadie Epps, Norman def Taylor Mattingly-Harndon 4-0, 4-2
Ava Bolin, Ada, def Yuna Jang, Norman 4-1, 4-1
Evelyn Christian, OKC def Lincoln Smith, Ada 4-0, 4-0
1st Place: Sadie Epps
2nd Place: Taylor Mattingly-Harndon
