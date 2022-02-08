Two Ada Jr. High girls place at state

Ada wrestling coach Kyle Bohannon is shown with Ada junior high wrestlers EllaBabe Fisher (left) and Makenna Howell. Fisher finished fourth at 101-pounds and Howell ended up fifth at 143 pounds.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Ada athletes recorded Top 5 finishes at the 2022 Junior High All State Wrestling Championships held Saturday inside the Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.

In the Junior High Girls 101-pound Division, Ada’s EllaBabe Fisher dropped a tough 3-2 decision to Addison Morse of Harrah in the third-place match.

Jadyn Roller of Bixby captured the Girls 101 championship.

In the 143-pound weight group, Ada’s Makenna Howell pinned Lindsi Walls of Norman North in 1:59 to capture fifth place.

Terrilan Banner of Tulsa Union won the Girls 143 title.

