Two Ada Jr. High girls place at state

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Ada athletes recorded Top 5 finishes at the 2022 Junior High All State Wrestling Championships held Saturday inside the Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
In the Junior High Girls 101-pound Division, Ada’s EllaBabe Fisher dropped a tough 3-2 decision to Addison Morse of Harrah in the third-place match.
Jadyn Roller of Bixby captured the Girls 101 championship.
In the 143-pound weight group, Ada’s Makenna Howell pinned Lindsi Walls of Norman North in 1:59 to capture fifth place.
Terrilan Banner of Tulsa Union won the Girls 143 title.
