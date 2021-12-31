Tuttle storms past Lomega in semis

Lomega got caught up in Hurricane Tuttle during a semifinal contest Wednesday night at the 44th Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
The Lady Tigers were clicking right from the start and blew past the Lady Raiders 82-41 to secure their spot in Thursday night’s championship game opposite Perry. Hammon played for third place against Weatherford.
Tuttle, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, improved to 6-1 on the year, while Class B No. 1 Lomega dropped to 11-2.
The Lady Tigers started the game on a 15-3 run and never looked back. To their credit, the Lady Raiders played Tuttle tough the remainder of the first half. From that point, Tuttle had a slim 28-24 edge but still held a 43-27 lead at halftime.
The Lomega dam broke in the third quarter.
The Lady Tigers finished a perfect 12-of-12 from the field in the period and used a 28-7 surge to take a 71-34 lead heading into the final frame.
THS senior Madi Surber showed out for the Lady Tiger fans. She scored a game-high 24 points, shot 10-of-11 from the field, hit her only 3-point attempt, went 3-of-3 from the free-throw line and also had four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Surber got plenty of help from her friends.
Allie Rehl — sister of East Central University players Madison Rehl and Grace Rehl — was next with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. She hit a pair of 3-point baskets and also had four assists and two steals.
Hadley Periman followed with 13 points and five rebounds, while standout post player Landry Allen finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.
Darcy Roberts led the LHS offense with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point territory.
Hensley Eaton and Sydni Walker contributed seven points apiece. Walker also had three assists for the Lady Raiders.
Tuttle’s tenacious defense forced 26 Lomega turnovers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.