The Tuttle Lady Tigers finished their impressive run through the 44th Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic by pulverizing Perry 52-20 in Thursday night’s championship contest.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, improved to 7-1 on the season — with their only loss at the hands of out-of-state foe Glenwood, Arkansas. Perry, No. 3 in Class 3A, lost for the first time, falling to 6-1.
Coach Brian Lester’s squad ran roughshod through the tough Mid-America field. Tuttle started with a 58-31 first-round win over Class A No. 11 Frontier and leveled Class A No. 1 Frontier 82-41. Oddly enough, those 82 points in the semifinals were the most scored in a Mid-America contest since Lomega stuffed Wright City 82-56 in the 2016 fifth-place contest.
The Lady Tigers flustered Perry right from the start, bolting to a 15-2 first-quarter lead. Tuttle sank 7-of-14 shots in the initial period while limiting Perry to a single field goal by Kennedy Hight.
After junior standout post player Landry Allen — who committed to the University of Oklahoma this past summer — scored in the paint with just under four minutes left in the second period, the THS lead had grown to 23-4.
After a 12-2 surge midway late the third quarter — sparked by three baskets from Madi Surber — the Lady Tigers had extended their lead to 39-11 at the 2:40 mark.
Allen capped off a strong individual tournament with 21 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Tuttle onslaught. She finished an efficient 9-of-13 from the field.
Surber turned in a strong all-around effort for Tuttle with 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field and a 4-of-4 effort from the free-throw line to go with four rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Both Allen and Surber were named to the all-tournament team.
Allie Rehl — who has two older sisters that play basketball for East Central University – was next for Tuttle with seven points. Hadley Periman, who was voted the 2021 Mid-America Classic MVP by a 10-person all-tournament selection committee, was next with six points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Periman has committed to the University of Tulsa.
Hight, another all-tournament selection, scored nine points to pace the Perry offense. No other PHS player scored more than four. The Lady Maroons also saw Braylee Dale named to the all-tournament team.
