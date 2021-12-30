Tuttle finishes strong in win over Frontier

When Frontier junior Jamie Molina drained a 3-pointer to trim Tuttle’s lead to 43-31 with just over six minutes left in the game, the Lady Mustangs were within striking distance of the tournament’s top seed.
However, Tuttle scored the final 15 points of the game to run away from the Lady Mustangs 58-31 Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the 44th Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic inside East Central University’s Kerr Activities Center.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, improved to 5-1 on the year, while Class A No. 11 Frontier slipped to 7-2.
Tuttle built a 16-point lead at 41-25 on a 3-point basket by Storie Driver late in the third period. After Frontier got within 12 and appeared to have some momentum, the Lady Mustangs finally ran out of gas over a six-minute drought to end the game.
Tuttle tried to deliver an early knockout blow to Frontier — coached by Kaylee Byrd, who spent time as an assistant at Byng early in her career — by building an early 17-9 lead after Shelby McAfee hit a triple.
The Lady Mustangs got within 20-14 on a 3-pointer from Diane FawFaw at the 5:09 mark of the second period. However, Tuttle ended the quarter on a 6-2 spurt and led 26-16 at halftime.
Driver sank four 3-pointers and led a balanced Tuttle offense with 14 points to go with four assists. Hadley Periman just missed a double-double for the Lady Tigers, finishing with nine points and 13 rebounds.
THS 6-3 post player Landry Allen added eight points and five rebounds, while Madi Surber followed with seven points. Allie Rehl and McAfee contributed six points apiece.
Jamie Molina led the Frontier offense with 10 points, while Anias Bible and FawFaw followed with eight points each.
The Lady Tigers held a 35-25 rebounding edge.
Tuttle met Lomega in a Wednesday night semifinal contest, while Frontier tangled with Amber-Pocasset in consolation play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.