ROFF — The Ada High baseball team nearly overcame an early 5-0 deficit but never quite chased Tushka down in a 10-9 loss to the Tigers Saturday in the consolation championship contest of the 2023 Roff Spring Baseball Tournament.
Tushka, ranked No. 6 in Class A, improved to 16-8 on the year, while Ada is also 16-8. The Cougars had advanced to the consolation title contest with a convincing 11-0 win over Class B No. 8 Granite on Friday.
Ada traveled to local rival Byng on Monday and is scheduled to host the Pirates today in District 4A-2 play.
Tushka 10, Ada 9
Both pitching staffs had trouble consistently finding the strike zone. Two Ada pitchers combined for seven walks and five hit batters and two Tushka hurlers combined for nine walks.
Tushka scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on two more in the second to build its early 5-0 advantage.
Ada scored four times in the top of the third inning to get within 5-4 and answered every THS run from that point on but could never quite get over the hump. The Tigers led 7-4 and Ada cut the lead to 7-6. Tushka led 8-6 and the Cougars got within 8-7. And finally Tushka scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth only to see the Cougars score twice in the sixth to get within 10-9.
The Tigers event went quietly in the bottom of the sixth inning and Ada failed to score in the top of the seventh.
Ada finished with 10 total hits in the contest and senior Jack Morris was the hottest Cougars during the tournament. Morris followed a 3-for-3 showing against Granite on Friday and made it five hits in a row with singles in his first two at-bats Saturday against Tushka. He flew out to left field in the top of the fifth inning and reached on an error in the top of the sixth. Morris also drove in two runs against the Tigers.
Brock Boyles entered the game late and finished 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Ada. Andrew Charles finished 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored and Hunter McDonald went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. JD Dugan cracked a double for the locals.
Tushka also ended with 10 hits, led by Landon Griffin who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Tristan Gibson finished 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored while Kason Hull also had two hits for Tushka,. Pete Goodson went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored for the Tigers.
Tagen Simon was the winning pitcher for Tushka. He struck out five and walked eight in four innings.
Jagger Caldwell absorbed the pitching loss for Ada. He struck out one, walked three and allowed four earned runs in three innings. Boyles tossed the final three innings for Ada.
Ada 11, Granite 0
Ada broke a scoreless tie with five runs in the top of the third inning and put the game on lockdown with six more runs in the top of the fourth inning to end the game early.
Morris led the way for Ada, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the 10-hit AHS offense.
Reid Samson finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Andrew Charles went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Elvis Edwards finished 1-for-1 with a walk, a double and two runs scored. Hunter McDonald also hit a double for the Cougars.
Samson was the winning hurler for Ada. He struck out five, walked one and allowed just one hit in four shutout innings.
Devon Polk cracked a two-out double in the fourth and final frame for the only Granite hit of the contest. Tanner Taylor was the losing hurler for the Panthers. He struck out four and walked three in four innings of work.
