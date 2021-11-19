Turnovers too costly for ECU men in loss to Dallas Baptist

DALLAS — The East Central University men's basketball team couldn't overcome 23 turnovers in an 80-65 loss to No. 19 Dallas Baptist Wednesday night inside the Burg Center.
The Patriots came up with 12 steals and harassed Tiger playmakers Josh Apple and Jalen Crutchfield the entire night.
"I thought we did a good job getting the ball out of Josh Apple and Jalen Crutchfield's hands," said DBU head coach Dr. Blake Flickner. "Offensively, we did a good job of breaking ECU's pressure."
Crutchfield hit a jumper to get the Tigers within 39-34 at halftime. But Dallas Baptist opened the second half on a 9-2 surge that extended the lead to 48-36 at the 14:54 mark. That run was capped by a steal and jumper by Carson Hughes.
ECU scored seven straight points to get within 48-43 after a layup by Romello Wilbert at the 12:18 mark but could get no closer.
The Tigers were led by RS freshman Brennen Burs, a graduate of Bethany High School, who scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field. He also had three steals and three rebounds.
Apple followed with 11 points, six rebounds and five steals, while Crutchfield added 10 points.
Wilbert finished with six points, a career-high 13 rebounds and five assists, while Ellis Lee Jr. hit a trio of 3-point shots for nine points.
Cameron Kahn led DBU with 16 points and 10 boards. Isaac Bullard and Austin Garner followed with 12 points apiece. Bullard made 6-of-7 field goals, while Garner drained four 3-pointers.
Dallas Baptist had 27 points off turnovers compared to 10 by the visitors. The Patriots now lead the all-time series with ECU 8-7.
It was the 18th consecutive home win by the Patriots, who are 78-11 at home since 2015.
The Tigers have a pair of games inside the Kerr Activities Center next week. ECU hosts Arkansas Baptist at 6 p.m. Monday and battle Rogers State at 3 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 27).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.