Turnovers contribute to Allen's loss to Wewoka

ALLEN — Wewoka used a 26-0 surge during the middle of the contest to pull away from host Allen for a 38-20 victory in Week 8.
Wewoka improved to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in District A-7 play, while the Mustangs have now lost five consecutive games to fall to 2-6 and 0-5.
Allen grabbed an early 14-6 lead after a 19-yard touchdown run by Shawn Husband and a 45-yard TD reception by Tagus Howard from senior quarterback Davyn Wilson.
Wewoka answered with two touchdowns run by quarterback Aaron Hamilton of 1 and 43 yards, and a Hamilton 16-yard scoring pass to Chance Samilton and a 57-yard TD romp by tailback Brayden Davis that helped the Tigers surge to a 32-14 lead.
Late in the third period, Wilson scored on a 21-yard keeper but the two-point run was no good. Allen had pulled within 32-20 but could get no closer.
Wewoka’s final touchdown — the only score in the fourth quarter — came when the Tigers recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Allen gained 381 yards of total offense but was hampered by four turnovers — three lost fumbles and an interception.
Husband led the AHS offense, rushing for 132 yards on 25 carries and the TD. Quinton Walker had eight carries for 76 yards and Tagus Howard followed with eight carries for 68 yards. Wilson rushed for 62 yards on 14 carries.
Howard had two receptions for 52 yards to lead the AHS receiving corps.
Hamilton did most of the offensive work for Wewoka. He completed an efficient 8-of-10 passes for 102 yards and rushed 19 times for 142 yards and three scores. Hamilton also had the Tigers’ interception.
Howard registered eight tackles to pace the Allen defense, while Cayser Nickel was next with 5.5 stops.
Nazariah Johnson was atop the WHS defensive chart with 10.5 tackles.
Allen travels to Savanna for a Week 9 matchup. The Bulldogs dropped a 54-14 decision to Liberty last week.
