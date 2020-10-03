ROFF — Tupelo ace Ava Sliger silenced Roff’s big bats and helped her team win the battle of the Tigers 4-0 Thursday evening in a winner’s bracket showdown at a Class B Regional Tournament in Roff.
No. 18 Tupelo improved to 17-7, while seventh-ranked Roff slid to 21-9.
Sliger struck out eight, didn’t walk a batter, hit a batter and scattered four Roff hits in a complete-game masterpiece. Danleigh Harris, Roff’s ace, was strong in defeat. She struck out nine, walked two and allowed just two earned runs in seven innings.
Tupelo broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the top of the third inning.
Kaylea Palmer led off the frame with an infield single and Shaylyn McCollum reached on a one-out Roff error.
Josie Fortner used a sacrifice bunt to move the runners over and they both raced home on a clutch two-RBI single by Sliger to put Tupelo ahead 2-0.
The visiting Lady Tigers added two more insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Sliger walked to lead things off and raced home on a one-out RBI-triple from Kylee Watson. Hailey Gibson followed with a base hit that scored Watson and pushed the THS lead to 4-0. Gibson finished with two of Tupelo’s six hits.
Camden Simon had half of Roff’s hits, going 2-for-3. Lillie McDonald and Kailyn Gore both finished 1-for-2 for the home team.
The two teams met in the regional champion contest on Friday but those results were not available at press time.
