Tupelo senior pitcher Ava Sliger needed two strikeouts to reach 800 for her illustrious career during a matchup with local rival Stonewall before an excited home crowd.
Sliger got Stonewall’s Sierra Lumbert swinging for the second out of the inning in the top of the second inning to reach the milestone and went on to strike out nine total batters in Tupelo’s 11-2 victory.
Sliger, who has committed to play softball at Wichita State University upon graduation, walked just one and didn’t allow an earned run in the five-inning run rule. She improved to 15-1 on the year and has 157 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 88.1 innings so far this fall. She now has 807 career Ks and counting.
“It is an outstanding achievement for a very hard-working and deserving young lady,” said Tupelo head coach Dustin Romines.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 16-1 heading into the Caney Softball Fall Classic that started Thursday and runs through Saturday.
Meanwhile Stonewall, now 5-16, is scheduled to compete in the Tushka Fall Classic this weekend.
Tupelo 11, Stonewall 2
Senior slugger Maci Gaylor got the Tupelo offense started hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Tupelo went on to score five runs in the frame and added four more in the second inning to race to a 9-0 advantage. Gaylor finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored as part of a seven-hit THS offense.
Ava Sliger helped her own cause by cracking a pair of doubles and went 2-for-2 with a walk as the Tupleo leadoff hitter. Liz Sliger finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored and Jaycee Stringer went 1-for-3 and scored a run. Kayle Watson had the other THS hit and also scored a run.
Stonewall junior Lily Wyche spoiled an Ava Sliger no-hit bid when she was safe via an infield single with two outs in the top of the fifth and final inning. Wyche was the losing pitcher for the Lady Longhorns. She struck out two, walked four and allowed four earned runs in four innings.
