Tupelo's Airington scores 29 in road win over Asher

The Tupelo Tigers got their season off to a good start with a 52-34 triumph over Asher in a Tuesday night road game.
Coach Clay Weller’s club hosts Earlsboro tonight.
Tupelo senior Cody Airington exploded for a game-high 29 points to pace the THS offense. Rodney Sutterfield just missed double figures with nine points and Dalton O’Dell followed with seven.
Tupelo led 26-19 at halftime before steadily pulling away over the final two quarters. Tupelo outscored Asher 26-15 in the second half.
Asher got a team-best nine points from Gunnar Lehman and eight points from Tristan Reese. Jordyn Litson followed with six points for the Indians.
Asher travels to Earlsboro next Tuesday.
