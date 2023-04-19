Tupelo wins Stonewall tourney, then ends streak

TUPELO — The Tupelo Tigers ran their winning streak to 19 straight games by winning the championship at the 2023 Stonewall Invitational over the weekend.
However, that unblemished streak came to a sudden halt with an 8-0 loss to Caddo at home on Monday.
Tupelo, now 19-1, will host a Class B District Tournament best-of-three series with Milburn today beginning at 1 p.m. at Tiger Field.
Caddo, ranked No. 12 in Class A, improved to 12-5 with the victory.
Coach Clay Weller’s club had defeated Class 2A No. 6 Wister 8-0 in the finals of the Stonewall tournament.
Caddo 8, Tupelo 0
Three Caddo pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter against the Tigers and Tupelo also committed four errors in the game.
Carson Culbreath got the Bruins’ offense started with a two-run homer in the top of the first inning to put the visitors ahead 2-0. Coltin Speers hit a solo blast in the second frame to push the Caddo advantage to 3-0.
Speers swatted another home run in the top of the third time — a three-run round-tripper over the left field fence — that capped a four-run CHS outburst that put Caddo completely in charge at 7-0. Colton Price had driven in a run earlier in the inning with a sacrifice fly.
Culbreath cracked a two-out double in the double of the fourth inning and raced home on a run-scoring hit by Kolby Benhardt that pushed the Caddo lead to 8-0.
Culbreath finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Speers went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and scored twice to pace the Bruins at the plate.
CHS pitchers Jake Mullens, Cale Brister and Ryder Wingfield combined for six strikeouts and four walks.
Colton Bourland absorbed the mound loss for the Tigers. He struck out one, walked none and allowed three earned runs in 2.1 innings. He got relief help from Talyon D’Aguanno and Brody McCollum.
Tupelo 8, Wister 0
Tupelo junior Cody Airingtobn tossed a five-inning no-hitter as the Tigers breezed to the 2023 Stonewall Invitational crown. He struck out seven and walked just two in the impressive outing.
The Tigers managed just three total hits but took advantage of six walks and six Wister errors.
Airington paced Tupelo at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Brody McCollum went 1-for-2 with a walk.
Dartyn Meeks was the losing hurler for the Wildcats. He struck out one, walked five and allowed two earned runs in 2.1 innings.
