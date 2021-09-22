SILO — The Tupelo Tigers jumped out to an early lead and held off Silo late in a 5-4 win over the host Rebels in a Monday night matchup.
Tupelo, No. 2 in Class B, improved to 16-5 on the year, while Silo — No. 2 in Class A — fell to 16-3.
“Our pitchers threw well and we finally got a couple of big hits with runners on,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller.
The Tigers scored four runs in the top of the first inning on a grand slam by Harley Davidson and added a single run in the second and carried a 5-0 lead into the fifth frame. Silo tried to rally with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and a single run in the seventh before that comeback fell short.
Taecyn Meek earned the mound win for the Tigers. He struck out three, walked four and allowed just three earned runs in five innings. Brody McCollum tossed the final two frames and struck out two, walked one and allowed just two hits and an earned run.
The Rebels started the seventh inning with Conner Cordell getting hit by a pitch and stealing second before Easton Ford slapped a single to left field to put runners at the corners with no outs.
Ford advanced to second on a wild pitch before Delton Roberts hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Cordell to score to cut the THS lead to one. However, Ford was thrown out on the basepaths for a Tupelo double play and McCollum struck out Shawn Weaver to end the game.
The Tigers managed six hits in the contest, led by Cash Wafford who finished 2-for-2. Colton Bourland went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored from the top of the THS batting order, while McCullom singled and drove in a run for the Tigers.
Ford led a seven-hit Silo offense, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs. Josh Trout finished 2-for-3, while Cordell ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and two runs scored.
Starter Roberts absorbed the mound loss for the Rebels but Charlie Garnder was strong in relief. He struck out eight, walked three and gave up two hits and no runs in four innings.
Tupelo is scheduled to host a Class B District Tournament involving Kinta and Stringtown beginning at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Byng tops Asher after big sixth inning
RIPLEY — The Byng Pirates scored nine runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull away for a 17-7 win over local foe Asher in Saturday’s third-place contest at the Ripley Tournament.
Coach Shawn Streater’s team, ranked No. 6 in Class A, improved to 18-6 on the year, while Asher — No. 15 in Class B, fell to 9-12.
Byng collected 11 hits in the contest, led by Cooper McCage who went 2-for-4 with a double, two walks and three RBIs. Bo Boatwright finished 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, while Dylen Cotten went 2-for-3 and scored a run.
Dillon Palmer finished 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and three runs scored, while Caden Azlin ended up 1-for-3 with two walks, a double and three runs scored. Keith Cook finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the BHS battling order.
Asher leadoff hitter Garrett Leba finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in a 10-ht AHS offense. Raygan Kuhlman went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Devon Lamb hit an RBI double. Kelby Fowler also drove in a run for the Indians.
Byng also took advantage of some wildness by the Asher pitching staff. Six AHS hurlers combined for six strikeouts, 10 walks and six hit batters.
Boatwright picked up the mound win for Byng. He struck out seven, walked one and allowed two earned runs in five innings of work.
Latta takes two at Saturday festival
AMBER — The Latta High School baseball team picked up a pair of wins Saturday at the Amber-Pocasset Festival.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s team blanked Rock Creek 14-0 in the opener before flying past Fletcher 12-4 in Game 2.
Latta, ranked No. 14 in Class A, improved to 11-9 on the year. The Panthers host a Class A District Tournament involving Verden and Amber-Pocasset beginning at noon on Thursday.
Game 1
Latta 14, Rock Creek 0
Latta freshman Darien Miller tossed a two-hit, shutout in the three-inning run-rule victory. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.
Latta erupted for 10 runs in the top of the first inning.
Tucker Abney led a six-hit LHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored. Cooper Hamilton went 1-for-1 with two walks and a three-run homer.
Kale Williams finished 1-for-2 with two walks, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored from the LHS leadoff spot, while Carson Abbott went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and three runs scored. Landon Wolfe cracked a double and scored a run for the Panthers.
Three Rock Creek (6-17) pitchers combined for 12 walks and two hit batters.
Game 2
Latta 12, Fletcher 4
Sophomore Kaleb Goodwin hit a walk-off, two-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the run-rule. Goodwin finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a 13-hit LHS attack.
Tucker Abney also had three hits for the Panthers, drove in a run and scored three times. Justin Kiker finished 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, while Jackson Presley went 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
Cooper Hamilton finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while Cole McElroy went 1-for-1 with two RBIs.
Hunter Price was the winning pitcher for Latta. He struck out three, walked six and allowed just three earned runs in three innings. Jett Hudson and Jake LaMack both tossed a scoreless inning of relief for the locals.
Stonewall shuts out Stringtown
ATOKA — Stonewall junior Ryan Guffey tossed a two-hit shutout and the Longhorns knocked off Stringtown 8-0 last Friday at Atoka.
The Longhorns, under the direction of new head coach Dillon Monday, improved to 9-17 heading into the playoffs. Monday’s home game with Asher was canceled.
Stonewall meets Rock Creek at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Class A District Tournament in Silo.
Guffey struck out nine, walked four in five shutout innings for Stonewall. He helped his own cause at the plate, leading an eight-hit SHS offense by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored.
Matthew Summers finished 2-for-2 and scored a pair of runs for Stonewall, while Mika Matt cracked a double and drove in two runs. Tageus Pouge finished 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Longhorns.
