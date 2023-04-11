VANOSS — When the dust had settled Friday at the Vanoss Softball Festival, the Tupelo Lady left at the big local winners.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 7 in Class B, shut out Asher 10-0 in their first game on Friday and then knocked off Ada 7-4. Tupelo won all four of its games in the two-day event and entered this week with a 15-6 record.
Coach Dustin Romines’ club traveled to Stratford on Monday and heads to the 2023 Caney Lady Cougar Classic on Thursday. Tupelo is scheduled to face Calera at 9 a.m. Thursday in the early first-round contest.
In other Vanoss Festival action, Healdton defeated Ada 13-6, Healdton turned back Vanoss 11-8, North Rock Creek downed the host Lady Wolves 10-2, Asher edged Stonewall 8-7 and North Rock Creek got the best of Stonewall 12-4.
Tupelo 7, Ada 4
Ada led 3-2 after three innings before Tupelo scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to surge in front 7-3. Ada committed three of its seven errors during that THS uprising. The Lady Tigers also got an RBI double by Carli Cox, and run-scoring singles by Jaycee Stringer, Kylee Watson and Raylee Jones.
Tupelo piled up 11 hits, including a 2-for-3 effort by Stringer that included two RBIs and a run scored. Kylee Watson finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored and Cox went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Jones also had two hits and knocked in a run for Tupelo.
The Lady Cougars finished with 12 total hits. Trinity Duvall led the way for Ada, going 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Kiki Williams finished 2-for-3 and scored a run and Jordynn Bellville also had two hits for the Lady Cougars (5-14).
Jaokbi Williams went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Abbey Strong drove in a run.
Tupelo 10, Asher 0
The Lady Tigers scored five runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back. Asher didn’t manage a single hit in the contest and committed four errors.
Carli Cox led a 14-hit THS attack, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Bailey Battles also had three hits, while Maci Gaylor finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Raylee Jones ended up 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Marley Crites finished 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored a run. Kylee Watson went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored and Liz Sliger finished 1-for-2 and scored a run for the Lady Tigers.
Not only did Crites, the Tupelo pitcher, not surrender a hit, but she also didn’t issue a walk in the four-inning affair. The only base runner for Asher was when Cadence Leba led off the bottom of the first by reaching on a Tupelo error.
Healdton 13, Ada 6
The Lady Cougars led 4-1 after three innings but Healdton rallied with five runs in the top of the fourth and tacked on six more in the top of the fifth to pull away.
Ada came up with six hits in the game, led by a 2-for-3 outing by Abbey Strong. Ariana Munoz, Tyley Dotson, Gracie Dotson and Jordynne Bellville had the other AHS hits.
Ramsey Webb finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored to pace a 15-hit Healdton offense. Kiki Jones went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Bulldogs.
Ada hosted Wayne on Monday and is at the Stonewall Festival today with games against Colbert at 6:45 p.m. and host Stonewall at 8 p.m.
NRC 10, Vanoss 2
The Lady Wolves scored single runs in both the first and third innings but went scoreless over the final four frames in the loss.
Vanoss totaled six hits in the contest — six singles but six different players. Trinity Belcher and Madi Faust drove in runs for the tournament hosts.
The Lady Cougars collected 13 hits, including a 4-for-4 outing by Hannah Earlywine that included a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Haley Hacker finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, five RBIs and a run scored. Sarah Campbell went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored for NRC and Molly Cambell cracked a double.
The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, left town at 19-1 and have won 11 consecutive games.
Healdton 11, Vanoss 8
Vanoss trailed 11-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh before Madi Faust crushed a two-out, two-run homer to get Vanoss close. Trinity Belcher and Abby Ortega kept the rally going with back-to-back singles before the Lady Bulldogs shut the door.
Vanoss and Healdton finished with 14 hits each.
Hailee Brown paced Vanoss at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Faust finished 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and Eryn Khoury went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Caidence Cross also had two hits for the hosts and Belcher finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Katrina Dupree went 1-for-3, knocked in a run and scored a run.
Kiki Jones led the Healdton offense, going 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Bella Spellman finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Gracie Matthews also had two hits, walked and knocked in a run for the Lady Bulldogs.
NRC 12, Stonewall 4
North Rock Creek led 8-1 early and scored four times in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game via the run rule.
Stonewall had just four hits but three were doubles by Jakobi Worester, Lilly Wyche and Kadyn Sutton. Wyche finished 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, Worcester went 1-for-2 with an RBI and Sutton ended up 1-for-2 and scored a run. Faith Ross went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored for the Lady Longhorns.
S Morris provided a two RBI, walk-off hit for the Lady Cougars in the bottom of the fifth.
North Rock Creek piled up 17 hits in the contest, led by Olivia VanAntwerp who finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. K Larsen went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Hannah Earlywine belted two doubles and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Molly Campbell went 2-for-3 with a double, Morgan Campbell went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored and Sarah Campbell ended up 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Asher 8, Stonewall 7
Stonewall led 7-2 and was three outs away from a victory but those outs never came.
Asher erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and Cadence Leba gave the Lady Indians the walk-off victory with a two-RBI single.
The Lady Longhorns out-hit Asher 9-8.
Lilly Wyche had a hot bat for the Lady Longhorns, going 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Landree Dye finished 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Jakobi Worcester also had two hits and knocked in a pair of runs for Stonewall, while Faith Ross finished 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Freshman Sammie Williamson paced Asher at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. No other Asher player had more than one hit. Kylee Bennett went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
