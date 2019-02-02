Tupelo-Wapanucka boys capsule

BOYS
Tuesday, Jan. 29
At Tupelo
Tupelo 52, Wapanucka 30
WAPANUCKA 11 7 7 5 — 30
TUPELO 11 12 16 13 — 52
WAPANUCKA: Holland 9, Collins 7, Cagle 7, Kirk 3, Cardinalle 2, Gomez 2.
TUPELO: Austin Vick 12 Michael Moralez 8, Fisher Parker 7, Bentley Bills 7, James Beach 5, Hunter Davidson 5, Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain 4, Ty Bourland 2, Seth Foreman 2.
3-point goals: Kirk 1, Cagle 1 (W); Parker 1, Bills 1, Davidson 1, Chamberlain 1 (T).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Tupelo saw nine different players reach the scoring column in a 52-30 home win over Wapanucka Tuesday night. The game was tight throughout the first half with the first quarter ending in an 11-11 tie and Tupelo holding a slim 23-18 lead at the break. The Tigers pulled away by outscoring the Indians 29-12 over the final two quarters. Austin Vick led the balanced THS attack with 12 points. Michael Moralez scored eight for the Tigers, while Fisher Parker and Bentley Bills added seven points each. Parker also grabbed eight rebounds and Moralez ended with eight steals.
Team Record: Tupelo 9-11.
Up next: Bennington at Tupelo Tuesday.
