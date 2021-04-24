ASHER — The Tupelo Lady Tigers entered Class A District Tournament play with just five wins on the season. They left with eight victories and a district championship.
Tupelo rallied from an early loss to No. 11 Asher and defeated the Lady Indians twice to claim the district title and advance to a Class A Regional Tournament next week.
Asher had defeated Tupelo 12-4 before the Lady Tigers beat the host Lady Indians by counts of 13-1 and 18-16.
Tupelo now sits at 8-23 on the season, while the Lady Indians finish at 19-11.
“We showed a lot of heart and fight today,” said Tupelo head coach Dustin Romines.
“After getting run-ruled by a very good Asher team and showing very little fight, we challenged them and they responded in a big way.”
Romines said his message to his club was loud and clear.
“We told them that here at Tupelo, we fight for each other, believe in each other, and play for that name on the front of the jersey,” he said. “If we do that and leave it all on the field, win or lose we can go home and look ourselves in the mirror and be proud of our effort.”
Although there were some great individual performances by his players during the district tournament, Romines said it took a total team effort to leave with the championship trophy.
“Each and every girl today, all 16 of them, did something at some point to help us win. Our record isn’t impressive, but I knew we were better than what it showed,” he said.
Romines said it was a tough draw for both Tupelo and Asher.
“I don’t believe we should have ever been in a district with Asher, but that’s how our ranking system is right now. It’s very unfortunate that one of us had to lose today because Asher showed a lot of fight today and is deserving of advancing as well,” he said “I’m extremely proud of our girls and the way they fought for each other today. They represented our program and school very well.”
If-necessary
Tupelo 18, Asher 16
The Lady Tigers needed five runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for the victory.
Tupelo finished with 15 hits, including four home runs. Kylee Watson homered twice for the Lady Tigers, while Breonna D’Aguanno and Jaycee Stringer also hit bombs.
Watson led the pack, going 3-for-4 with a double, eight RBIs, a walk and three runs scored.
Stringer finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while D’Aguanno went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored as the THS leadoff hitter.
Shalyn McCollum went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and three runs scored. Hailey Gibson and Jewel Parker also cracked doubles for Tupelo, while Ava Sliger walked five times and scored four runs.
Kaythryn Dixson led a 17-hit Asher attack, finishing 2-for-2 with two home runs, five RBIs, three runs scored and a pair of walks. Alexis Johnston went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Madilynn Larman finished 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Abby Easter ended up 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the home team.
Championship
Tupelo 13, Asher 1
The Lady Tigers scored four runs in the first inning and four more in the second to race to an 8-0 lead and never looked back.
Ava Sliger hit a grand slam and Raylee Jones also homered to highlight an 11-hit Tupelo offense.
Breonna D’Aguanno paced Tupelo at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored. Shalyn McCollum went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored, while Hailey Gibson also went 2-for-2. Sliger finished 1-for-1 with two walks, four RBIs and three runs scored, while Kylee Watson went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Jones went 1-for-2 with four RBIs and a run scored, while Victoria Palmer scored twice for the visitors.
Asher managed just six hits in the four-inning run-rule. Payton Leba went 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Alexis Francis finished 1-for-2 with a double.
Asher 12, Tupelo 4
The Lady Indians got five RBIs from Kaythryn Dixson and took advantage of four Tupelo errors in the victory. Only four of Asher’s runs were earned.
Dixson finished 2-for-3 and scored two runs for Asher, while Tannah Hamilton went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Alexis Johnston finished 1-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored for the home team.
Kylee Watson paced a seven-hit THS offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored. Jewell Parker went 1-for-1 with a walk and a double and Ava Sliger walked twice and scored a run.
