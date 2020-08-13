Tupelo-Tushka rained out after six scoreless innings

TUPELO — The Tupelo and tradition-rich Tushka battled to a scoreless tie after six complete innings before a quick-developing rainstorm ended the contest early Tuesday evening.
The game was a classic pitcher’s duel between Tupelo freshman ace Ava Sliger and Tushka hurler Mackenzie Huffman. There was only one hit in the contest — a single by Tupelo’s M Gaylor to lead off the top of the fourth inning. Gaylor was erased when she got caught stealing.
“It took about 45 minutes to play six innings and then it started raining,” Tupelo head coach Dustin Romines said.”We definitely wanted to finish it. It was quite a deal. It was a barn-burner. It was fun. It seemed like I’d head to the third-base box and then go right back to the dugout and vice-versa.”
During six no-hit innings of work, Sliger struck out nine and walked one batter.
“Ava threw it really, really well — even better than she threw it against Ada,” Romines said, referring to her 16-strikeout performance Monday night. “Tushka is good. I told the girls that if this shows you anything, it shows you we can compete against teams like that.”
Tushka got two base runners in the game — the first when Kayelin Kindred reached on an error with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning and the second when Jaden Huffman walked on an 11-pitch at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Huffman was impressive as well for Tushka, striking out six with no walks.
“This is only my second year of softball, but I hadn’t been a part of anything like that,” Romines said.
Tupelo travels to Stonewall at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
