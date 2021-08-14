Tupelo turns back Caney in extra innings

CANEY — Peyton Bills hit a clutch RBI double with two outs in the top of the eighth inning to help the Tupelo Tigers upend host Caney 2-1 in an extra-inning thriller Thursday afternoon.
Cody Airington reached on an error with one out and raced home after Bills clubbed his double to right field later in the frame to break a 1-1 tie.
The Cougars loaded the bases on the bottom of the eighth on a walk and singles but Airington pitched his way out of the jam with a fielder’s choice out at home and a strikeout to preserve the victory for the Tigers.
Harley Davidson was the winning pitcher for Tupelo. He struck out seven, walked four, scattered three hits and allowed no earned runs in seven solid innings for the Tigers.
Caney got on the scoreboard first when B. Harbin walked and later scored on a passed ball to put the home team on top 1-0.
Tupelo tied the game with a run in the top of the fourth. Taecyn Meek led off with a single, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Davin Weller and scored on a sacrifice fly by Brody McCollum.
The Tigers traveled to Kiowa Friday evening and will host Varnum next Tuesday.
