Tupelo turns back Allen in Monday matchup

TUPELO — The Tupelo Tigers broke a tie with a single run in the bottom of the fourth inning and added an insurance run in the sixth en route to a 6-4 win over Allen at home Monday evening.
Tupelo, ranked No. 3 in Class B, improved to 11-4 this spring, while Allen stumbled to 8-14. Of those losses, 11 have come at the hands of ranked teams.
Allen hosted Stonewall on Tuesday and invites Quinton to town on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Tupelo meets Tushka at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Roff Spring Tournament. Other first-round games in that event include Dale versus Lookeba-Sickles at 2:30 p.m., Granite versus Rattan at 5 p.m. and Roff vs. Sentinel at 7 p.m.
The Mustangs struck first against Tupelo with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning.
Garrett Nix led off with a double and went to third when Emmett Koonce bunted into a fielder’s choice and was safe at first. Nix scored on a groundout to second by Bodee Garrett to put Allen on top 1-0.
Jake Hisaw followed with an RBI double to left field to give Allen a 2-0 lead.
Tupelo answered with four runs in the bottom of the first.
Two walks, a hit batter and an Allen error (the first out was recorded on a pickoff play at first base) loaded the bases for the Tigers before Taecyn Meek hit a sacrifice fly to center field to get Tupelo on the scoreboard at 2-1.
Peyton Bills then drove in a run with a base hit and two more THS runs scored on Brody McCollum’s single that gave the home team a 4-2 lead. McCollum advanced all the way to third base before being stranded.
Nix pushed across another Allen run with a two-out, RBI single in the top of the second inning to get within 4-3.
Nix — who led Tupelo at the plate with a 3-for-3 performance — cracked an RBI double with two outs in the top of the fourth inning that tied the game at 4-4. Kale Horton, who had reached on an error earlier in the game, tried to score from first on the play but was gunned down at home plate.
Cody Airington put Tupelo ahead for good with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth frame. Airington then smashed a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the scoring.
Tupelo finished with nine hits. Luke Foreman and Coulton Bourland had two hits apiece to lead the Tigers at the plate. Airington scored two runs for Tupelo.
Meek earned the mound win for Tupelo. He struck out eight, walked four, hit a batter and allowed three earned runs in a complete-game outing.
Alex Hill was the losing hurler for the Mustangs. He struck out three, walked three and allowed two earned runs in six innings of work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.