Tupelo tosses shutout at Allen

ALLEN — Four different Tupelo pitchers combined for a shutout and the Tigers blanked host Allen 6-0 in a high school baseball matchup on Monday.
Tupelo, ranked No. 4 in Class B, begins its spring season at 1-0, while Allen dropped to 1-2.
Tupelo was scheduled to host Asher on Tuesday, weather permitting. Allen was at home against Dewar on Tuesday. On Friday, Holenville travels to Allen while Tupelo heads to Moss.
Tupelo gained the early upper hand against Allen with two runs in the top of the first inning and three more in the second to grab an early 5-0 lead.
The Tigers quickly loaded the bases in the top of the first frame when Cody Arrington singled and Davin Weller and Taecyn Meek drew back-to-back walks. Colton Bourland drove home a run with a sacrifice fly and Weller scored on a run-scoring single by Peyton Bills to put Tupelo ahead 2-0.
In the third inning, Tupelo got a sacrifice fly by Weller, a run-scoring base hit from Meek and an RBI single from Bourland.
Tupelo’s final run came when Dalton O’Dell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.
Beckett Wells got the only Allen hit of the game when he reached on a bunt single with one out in the bottom of the second inning.
Weller earned the mound win for Tupelo. He struck out four with one walk and allowed the one AHS hit in two innings. Nate Medcalf tossed 2.2 innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Arrington got in two innings of work with five strikeouts and one walk and Brody McCollum recorded the final out via a K.
Alex Hill absorbed the loss for the Mustangs. He struck out one, walked five and allowed just two earned runs in five innings. Wells and Tagus Howard also saw action on the bump for the home team.
