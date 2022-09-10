ROFF — The Tupelo Lady Tigers notched their 14th shutout of the year and blanked host Roff 6-0 Thursday night.
Tupelo, ranked No. 7 in Class B, improved to 18-4 on the season, while Roff dropped to 7-11.
Tupelo standout pitcher Ava Sliger was up to her old tricks. She struck out 13, walked none and allowed just one hit — a single by Danleigh Harris to lead off the bottom of the first inning — in a dazzling complete-game performance from the circle. She retired the last 11 batters she faced.
Harris was no slouch in the circle. She struck out seven, walked one and allowed three earned runs in seven innings.
Tupelo struck quickly when Ava Sliger led off with a single, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jaycee Stringer and scored on one of three Roff errors in the game.
Marly Crites belted a two-out, two-RBI double in the top of the third inning that stretched the Tupelo lead to 3-0.
The visiting Lady Tigers tacked on two error-aided runs in the top of the fifth and scored their final run in the top of the seventh on a two-out, run-scoring single by Maci Gaylor.
Ava Sliger and Gaylor both had two hits apiece and scored two runs each to pace a nine-hit Tupelo offense.
Coach Dustin Romine’s club hosts Allen at 5:30 p.m. Monday and is at Ada at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Roff will make road trips to Kiowa on Monday and Stuart on Tuesday.
