Tupelo tops Stonewall in local matchup

STONEWALL — Three different Tupelo pitchers combined to allow just three hits in the Tigers’ 8-1 win over host Stonewall in a Monday matchup between the two local rivals at Gibson Field.
Tupelo, ranked No. 5 in Class B, improved to 14-5 on the year, while Stonewall fell to 9-10.
Stonewall struck first in the bottom of the third inning.
After singles by Barnett and Gatewood, the Longhorns pulled off a double steal with two outs. Gatewood raced home on an error during the play to put the home team on top 1-0.
Tupelo scored three times in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead for good. Taecyn Meek delivered a clutch two-out, RBI double to knot the score at 1-1. He later scored on an error. Dalton O’Dell then came up with an RBI single that put Tupelo ahead 3-1.
THS pitchers Cody Airington, Bentley Bills (who picked up the win in relief) and Harley Davison combined for 14 strikeouts, four walks and the lone unearned run in the seven-inning contest. Richard Blue absorbed the loss despite allowing no earned runs in four innings of work. He struck out two, walked none and allowed just three hits.
Tupelo finished with six total hits with Bills leading the way. He finished 2-for-4 with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored. Airington went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Stonewall’s third hit came from Jacob Christian.
