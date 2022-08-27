ROFF — Tupelo pitcher Ava Sliger turned in another solid pitching performance in a 3-0 win over Ada Thursday at the 2022 Roff Fast Pitch Tournament.
Tupelo — ranked No. 10 in Class B — improved to 9-2 on the season, while Ada dropped to 8-5.
Earlier in the day, Tupelo knocked off Lexington 6-1 in a first-round matchup.
The tournament continued Friday and wraps up today at Tiger Field. The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
In other Day 1 games involving local teams, Sulphur defeated Stonewall 1-0 and Roff downed Davis 3-2.
Tupelo 3, Ada 0
Sliger tossed the complete-game shutout for Tupelo. She struck out six, walked none and scattered four Ada hits.
Bradi Odom was tough in defeat for the Lady Cougars. She struck out five, walked none and allowed just one earned run in seven innings.
Tupelo broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Ava Sliger led that frame off with a double, went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Carli Cox and scored on a base hit by Marley Crites.
A sacrifice bunt by Kylee Watson moved the runner to second and Bailey Battles came up with a clutch RBI single to put the Lady Tigers on top 2-0.
Tupelo added its final run in the top of the fifth when J Stringer singled, stole second and raced home on back-to-back Ada errors.
The Lady Cougars got four hits from four different players. Ariana Munoz and Jakobi Williams both had base hits in the bottom of the seventh for Ada but both runners were stranded. Karsyn Woods and Josie Morgan had Ada’s other hits.
Ava Sliger finished 2-for-3 to pace Tupelo at the plate.
Tupelo 6, Lexington 1
Ava Sliger started the day off by tossing a one-hitter against the Lady Bulldogs. She struck out eight, walked three and allowed just one earned run in the five-inning affair.
Carli Cox led an eight-hit Tupelo offense, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Maci Gaylor finished 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the THS batting order. Ava Sliger finished 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Jade Ellis had the other Tupelo hit, going 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Sulphur 1, Stonewall 0
Sulphur hurler Owen West tossed a one-hit shutout to help the Lady Bulldogs advance through the winner’s bracket.
West struck out five, walked none and allow just one Stonewall hit – a two-out double by Talise Parnell in the bottom of the first inning.
Sulphur scored their lone run of the game in the top of the fifth inning when Mykell Woods reached on an error and scored on another SHS miscue with two outs.
Parnell was the losing hurler for Stonewall. She struck out four, walked two and allowed no earned runs in 4.2 innings.
Chloe Drawbaugh went 2-for-3 to pace the SHS offense, while R Norman cracked a double for the Lady Bulldogs (5-9).
Roff 3, Davis 2
Danleigh Harris allowed just one hit in six innings as the host Lady Tigers outlasted Davis. Harris struck out 11, walked two and allowed just one earned run in the solid outing.
Roff pushed across two runs in the top of the first inning and then scored what turned out to be the game-winner in the top of the sixth frame. Courtesy runner Trinity Bacon raced home on a fly ball to right field by Chloe Eldred. Bacon scored twice in the contest.
Harris and Eldred contributed two hits each to the RHS offense. Addi Shepphard had Roff’s other hit.
