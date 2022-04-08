VANOSS — Tupelo freshman Marly Crites cracked a pair of two-run doubles to help the lady Tigers push past Ada 13-5 in a six-inning contest Thursday at the Vanoss Festival.
The Lady Cougars battled host Vanoss earlier in the day but no report from that contest was available at press time.
Tupelo defeated Varnum 12-6 in another festival contest on Thursday,
Both local teams return to Vanoss today. Ada meets Wayne at 11:45 a.m. and Stonewall at 1 p.m.
Tupelo is set to meet Healdton at 3:30 p.m. and Asher at 4:45 p.m. today.
Tupelo 13, Ada 5
Trailing 1-0, Ada scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning during a two-out rally.
Rylynn Truett got Ada started with an infield single and scored all the way from first base on a double by Jakobi Williams. Ariana Munoz followed with an RBI single that put the Lady Cougars ahead 2-1.
Tupelo responded with a five-run surge in the top of the second inning. Raylee Jones hit a two-run single, Ava Sliger had an RBI hit and two more runs scored on one of two Ada errors in the game.
The Lady Tigers lead 9-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth and scored four times in the top of the sixth to extend their lead to 13-4.
Crites ended her big day at the plate 3-for-3 with a walk, four RBIs and a run scored. Jade Ellis finished 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored, while Kylee Watson went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Jones ended up 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored from her leadoff spot in the THS batting order. Carli Cox hit a double for the Lady Tigers.
Ada’s nine-hit offense was paced by Williams, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. She also had Ada’s only extra-base hit of the game. Truett went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored, while Bradi Odom also had two hits and drove in a run. Ada’s other hits came from Josie Morgan and Cydnee Miller.
Tupelo 12, Varnum 6
The Lady Tigers trailed 6-5 before scoring seven runs in the top of the fourth inning to take control. The game ended via the time limit after five complete innings.
Kylee Watson led a 10-hit THS offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Marley Crites also went 2-for-3 and rippled two doubles, had three BRIS and scored a run.
Eight of Tupelo’s 10 hits went for extra bases. Bailey Battles, Ava Sliger and Maci Gaylor also hit doubles.
The Lady Whippets piled up 16 hits. Nat Beaver went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored, while Reanne Spraker finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Mindy Wildcat, Mya Merritt and Meagan Wildcat also had two hits apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.