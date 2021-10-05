Tupelo to make state appearance No. 50 this week

TUPELO — Second-ranked Tupelo didn’t allow a run in a pair of victories Friday at the rain-delayed Class B Regional Tournament the Tigers hosted.
Coach Clay Weller’s club opened regional play with a 6-0 win over local rival and 15th-ranked Asher before blanking No. 7 Boswell 1-0 in the title game later that night.
It was a milestone event for the storied Tupelo baseball program. The Tigers will be making the school’s 50th baseball state tournament this week. The Tigers will face Glencoe at 7 p.m. Thursday in a first-round contest at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
“It’s quite an accomplishment for our school and our program,” Weller said. “Obviously, it takes good players and having a winning culture to sustain the success that we have had.”
Weller praised the efforts of pitchers Cody Airington and Harley Davidson for not allowed a run in the tough regional field.
“We pitched it and defended really well and that’s carried us all season thus far,” he said. “I’m proud of our players once again for being able to step up in big games. We played nervously and uptight offensively Friday, I think we’ll be more relaxed this week at state.”
Championship
Tupelo 1, Boswell 0
Airington struck out 11, walked one and gave up just two hits in the stellar complete-game outing.
Boswell ace Branden Anderson was solid in defeat. He struck out five, walked two and allowed one earned run in six innings.
The game was scoreless through five innings before the Tigers scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Taecyn Meek started a two-out rally with an infield single. Cash Wafford followed with a base hit before Dalton O’Dell’s infield hit to second base forced in a run.
O’Dell and Colton Bourland both had two hits apiece in a six-hit THS offense.
First Round
Tupelo 6, Asher 0
Davidson turned in a dominant outing on the mound for Tupelo. His complete-game outing included 13 strikeouts, three walks and a pair of hit batters. He allowed just two hits in seven innings.
Brogan Culwell absorbed the loss for Asher after striking out four and walking seven batters in four innings.
Cody Airington led Tupelo’s six-hit offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Brody McCollom finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Colton Bourland went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Davin Weller walked and scored a pair of runs for Tupelo.
Tupelo scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning with the help of three Asher errors.
Asher eliminated in eight innings
The 15th-ranked Asher Indians saw their season come to an end Saturday in a Class B regional as they fell to Leflore 13-11 in eight innings of an elimination game.
Leflore tallied two runs in the top of the eighth off a run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly.
Asher (14-14) tied it in the bottom of the seventh when Mikey Vanschuyver scored off an error to force extra play.
The Indians outhit Leflore 14-8. Asher committed four errors while Leflore had two.
The Indian offense was led by the 4-for-4 performance from Garrett Leba, who doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Bryce Lamb (2-for-3) and Dayton Fowler (2-for-5) also contributed big to the Asher offense. Fowler knocked in two runs and scored once and Bryce Lamb had one RBI and scored a run.
Devon Lamb’s grand slam was the highlight of an eight-run fourth inning for the Indians. Bryce Lamb also had an RBI double, Dayton Fowler hit a two-run single and Leba provided a run-scoring single in that frame in which Asher pulled within 11-9.
Lamb started on the mound and allowed six hits and four walks while striking out eight in five innings of work. Eight of the 10 runs scored off him were earned. Smith pitched the final three innings and gave up three earned runs off two hits with three walks and a strikeout in taking the loss.
