BOKCHITO — The Tupelo Tigers scored 38 runs in three games en route to winning the Rock Creek Tournament over the weekend.
The Tigers won the championship by topping Boswell 13-1 in Saturday’s championship game. Tupelo defeated host Rock Creek 10-4 in the semifinals and coasted past Bennington 15-5 in the tournament opener.
Tupelo, ranked No. 3 in Class B, improved to 8-3 after winning the title. Class B No. 6 Boswell dropped to 9-5
The Stonewall Longhorns were also a part of the Rock Creek Tournament and buried Clayton 13-1 in Saturday’s consolation title contest. The Longhorns are now 9-9 on the season. Stonewall also defeated the Durant JV 12-1 and the Hugo JV 12-0 during tournament play.
Tupelo 13, Boswell 1
Harley Davidson didn’t allow an earned run during five innings on the bump for the Tigers. He struck out four, walked two and scattered three hits.
Taecyn Meek had a big game at the plate for the Tigers. He led a 13-hit Tupelo attack by going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Dalton O’Dell went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, while Davin Weller finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Brody McCollom drove in two runs for Tupelo, while Cody Airington went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI, and a run scored.
Brandon Anderson’s double was one of three hits for the Scorpions.
Tupelo 10, Rock Creek 4
Tupelo led just 3-1 after four innings but used a six-run outburst in the top of the fifth to pull away.
Peyton Bills led a 12-hit THS offense by going 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Taecyn Meek finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, while Brody McCollum went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Dalton O’Dell ended up 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Cody Airington doubled and drove home two runs, while Colton Bourland finished 1-for-3 and swcored twice for the THS club.
Jaden Schafer led a seven-hit Rock Creek offense with a 2-for-3 outing that included a double and an RBI. Lex Jestis and Clay Dale Stoner also had two hits each for the host Mustangs.
Weller recorded the mound win for Tupelo. He struck out nine, walked three and allowed three earned runs in a complete-game outing. Stonewall was the losing pitcher. He struck out seven, walked four, hit two batters and allowed eight earned runs in six innings.
Tupelo 15, Bennington 5
The Tigers were off to the races after scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning that erased an early 3-0 deficit.
Four Bears pitchers combined for three strikeouts, seven walks and five hit batters.
Taecyn Meek earned the mound win for the Tigers. He struck out five, walked four and allowed five earned runs in three innings. Colton Bourland pitched two shutout innings in relief.
Tupelo managed just three total hits. Bourland finished 1-for-1 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored. He was also hit by a pitch.
Davin Weller went 1-for-1 with a walk, was hit, drove in a run and also scored three times.
Harley Davidson had Tupelo’s other hit and went 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Stonewall 13, Clayton 1
Tyler Larsh kept the Clayton offense in check. He struck out six, walked one and allowed just one run and one hit in three innings of work. Ryan Guffey tossed the final inning and struck out all three batters he faced.
Freshman Mika Matt led a 10-hit SHS offense, going 4-for-4 with a triple, a double, an RBI and two runs scored. No other Stonewall player had more than one hit. Garrett Gambrell went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Laden Bailey finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Gage Brady ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Kaden Romines and Angel Gutierrez both drove in runs for the Longhorns.
Brett Hallman had the only Clayton hit of the ballgame.
