Tupelo Tigers walk past Milburn in Class B

TUPELO — The Tupelo High School baseball team made short work of Milburn during a Class B District championship sweep at home Wednesday afternoon.
Tupelo won the opener 18-0 before blowing past the Eagles 21-0 in the second game to wrap up the title.
The third-ranked Tigers improved to 21-1 on the year, while Milburn saw its season end at 0-15. Tupelo will host Class 2A No. 1 Silo at 4:30 p.m. Monday in a regional tournament tune-up contest.
Tupelo 18, Milburn 0
Tupelo scored 10 runs in the first inning and added eight more in the second to end the game early.
The Tigers managed just two hits in the contest — doubles by Peyton Bills and Davin Weller. Weller finished 1-for3 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored while Bills finished 1-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Tupelo was aided by wildness from two different Milburn pitchers who combined for 10 walks and a whopping six hit batters.
Dalton O’Dell walked three times and scored three runs, while Cody Airington was hit twice, walked once, scored twice and had one RBI. Five different Tupelo players were hit by a pitch.
Cody Airington tossed two perfect innings and struck out all six batters he faced to pick up the mound win. Not to be outdone, Body McCollum also struck out all three of the Milburn hitters he faced in an inning of relief.
Tupelo 21, Milburn 0
The Tigers scored 20 runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Davin Weller hit a grand slam in the dominating Tupelo start and Taecyn Meek blasted a three-run shot.
Tupelo collected eight hits in Game 2 led by Weller, who finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs, a walk and three runs scored. Meek went 1-for-3 with a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Tigers and Colton Bourland ended up 1-for-1 with a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored. He was beaned twice.
Cody Airington finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI, a double and three runs scored and freshman Briesan Bastible ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, and RBI and two runs scored for the tournament hosts.
Again three Milburn pitchers were a little on the wild side, combing for nine walks and six more hit batters.
Starter Weller and reliever Meek combined for nine strikeouts in three innings but another perfect game was lost when Meek issued a walk to Milburn’s Tayler Pollard with two outs in the top of the third and final inning.
