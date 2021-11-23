MACOMB — Dalton O’Dell scored a game-high 23 points to help the Tupelo Tigers knock off Macomb 64-33 on the road Friday night.
The Tigers climbed to 2-3 on the year, while the Hornets slipped to 1-4.
Tupelo got off to a hot start, racing to a 21-5 lead after the first quarter. Tupelo continued that trend in the second period, using an 18-3 surge to extend the lead to 39-8 by halftime.
Harley Davidson was next for Tupelo with seven points and Rhilee Covert, Davin Weller and Rodney Sutterfield all added six points each. Sutterfield sank a pair of 3-pointers.
Cameron Richardson led the Macomb charge with 10 points.
Tupelo travels to Milburn on Nov. 30.
Big third quarter propels Tupelo girls
MACOMB — Tupelo used a 17-2 run in the third quarter to break open a tight game and surge to a lopsided 50-19 over host Macomb Friday night.
It was the first victory of the season for the Lady Tigers in five tries. Macomb dropped to 1-4.
“It was really good to get our first win and hopefully we can build on that when we come back after Thanksgiving,” said Tupelo head coach Dustin Romines.
Tupelo led just 21-15 at halftime but outscored the Lady Hornets 29-4 over the final two frames.
“We came out a little flat the first half, but the second half we played with more effort and energy, especially on the defensive end,” Romines said.
Kylee Watson led the THS offense with 12 points, while Ava Sliger followed with 11. Isabella Neal just missed double figures with nine points.
Tupelo travels to Milburn on Nov. 30.
Roff boys pull away from Asher
ROFF — The Roff Tigers used a big finish to finish off Asher 53-29 at home Friday night.
The Tigers led just 18-14 at halftime and 34-24 after three periods. Coach Larry Johnston’s bunch then pulled away with a 19-5 fourth-quarter volley.
Dylan Reed led a balanced RHS offensive attack with 13 points, while Tallen Bagwell followed with 11. Brighton Gregory also hit double digits with 10 and Drew Sheppard added nine points for the home team after sinking three 3-pointers.
Devon Lamb led all scorers with 18 points for Asher. Trace King hit a pair of treys and scored six points for the visitors.
Roff is at Caney on Nov. 30. Asher travels to Wanette tonight and heads to Sasakwa on Nov. 30.
