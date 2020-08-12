Ada head softball coach Taylor Henry knew there would be growing pains with a team that started six freshmen on opening day and didn’t have a chance for a single preseason scrimmage due to COVID-19 concerns.
Those pains showed as the Lady Cougars made four errors and a few other mistakes in an 8-2 loss to Tupelo to kick off the 2020 fastpitch season Monday at the Ada High Softball Complex.
THS head coach Dustin Romines was pleased with his team’s first outing.
“It’s a good way to kick off the season, especially for us — a small school coming up here and playing Ada. We like coach Henry at Ada and we like to play good competition. They’re young but they have a bright future ahead of them,” he said.
Henry said her squad will have plenty to work on during practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday before the Lady Cougars head to the Tishomingo Invitational on Thursday.
“Our team is very young and we just made some freshmen mistakes,” Henry said. “We made some dumb, young team mistakes. I have a list and we’ll work on fixing those in practice.”
Ada committed two errors in a five-run Tupelo outburst in the top of the third inning.
Tupelo’s Shayln McCollum and Ava Sliger had back-to-back two-RBI singles in the volley. Hailey Gibson later added a run-scoring hit to put the visitors ahead 5-0.
Ada got two of the runs back in the bottom of the third when Abbey Strong led off with a line drive base hit and scored in a one-out, RBI double by Amaya Frizell. Frizzel then stole third and raced home on a wild pitch.
The Ada offense struggled against Sliger, Tupelo’s freshman ace hurler. Sliger struck out 16 batters, walked two and allowed only the two Ada hits in the third inning.
“She threw the ball really well. We’re really going to lean heavily on her,” said Tupelo head coach Dustin Romines. “We have one behind her we like too (freshman Maci Gaylor). Right now we have a lot of faith in our pitching staff. In softball, if you have a good one in the circle, you can compete.”
Henry said he was proud of her young pitcher — sophomore Chardoney Stick — as well. Stick struck out two, walked just one and surrendered five earned runs. The Ada coach said Stick was the victim of several seeing-eye singles but used a different, unique word to describe those hits.
“Chardoney did well on the mound, it was just one of those games where she hit her spots and they hit a duck fart to score,” Henry said. “We’ll have games like that where they fall for us too. That’s just part of fastpitch softball.”
Sliger helped her own cause at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Hailey Gibson also had three hits for the Lady Tigers, while Gaylor, McCollum and Katie Eager all added two hits each.
“I think we have a chance to compete in Class B. Not getting to play this summer really hurt us. I’m starting four freshmen right now. We’re a little green behind the ears,” Romines said. “But I think if we can stay away from COVID and keep from getting shut down, I think by the first week of September we should start seeing signs of much improvement.”
The Lady Tigers travel to Stonewall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
