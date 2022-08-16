Tupelo starts off at 1-2

CALERA — The Tupelo Tigers couldn’t get any offense going in a 5-0 loss at Calera on Saturday.
Coach Clay Weller’s club fell to 1-2. Last week they split a pair of contests. The Tigers defeated Asher 14-0 and dropped a 10-2 decision to Caney in their season-opener.
Tupelo is now off until hosting the 2022 Tupelo Fall Baseball Tournament later this week. The Tigers meet Rock Creek at 2 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Calera 5, Tupelo 0
Calera Hurler Nakni Anna quieted the Tupelo offense. He struck out six, walked five and allowed just one THS hit in a complete-game shutout.
Nate Medcalf had the only Tupelo hit when he reached on an infield single with one out in the top of the third inning.
The Bulldogs managed just four hits in the contest, led by Logan Bumgarner who went 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs. Anna walked twice and scored two runs for the hosts, while Jeffrey Sweeney and Jerran Smith also had base hits.
Cody Airington pitched well in defeat for the Tigers. He struck out nine, walked three and allowed just four hits and no earned runs in five innings. Tupelo was charged with five errors in the game.
Tupelo 14, Asher 0
Davin Weller was masterful on the mound and he got plenty of run support in Tupelo’s 14-0 victory over host Asher last week.
Weller struck out eight, walked none and allowed just two hits in six shutout innings.
Tupelo scored six runs in the top of the second inning to take the early lead and then erupted for eight runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull away.
Luke Foreman led an eight-hit Tupelo offense, going 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Payton Bills finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, and three RBIs, while Cash Wafford finished 1-for-3 with a double and drove in three runs, while Weller helped his own cause by going 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored. Brody McCollum also had one hit, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice.
Dayton Fowler cracked a double for Asher and Garrett Leba had the other Asher hit.
Kyle Brogan absorbed the mound loss for Asher. He struck out two, walked seven and allowed two hits and three earned runs in four innings.
