Tupelo squads wrap up Class B District titles

WAPANUCKA — The Tupelo High School basketball teams earned a pair of Class B District Tournament championships over the home team Saturday night in Wapanucka.
The Tupelo boys got a game-high 27 points from junior Cody Airington in a 63-29 victory over Wapanucka.
The Tigers improved t0 7-10, while the Indians dropped to 7-12.
In the girls contest, Tupelo pitched a third-quarter shutout and ran past Wapanucka 45-23. Coach Dustin Romines’ team had blitzed Graham-Dustin in a Class B District elimination contest on Friday.
It was just the third and fourth victories of the season for the Tupelo girls, who improved to 4-12 on the year. The Lady Indians fell to 10-11.
The going will get a lot tougher for both THS squads when they travel to Pittsburg to face the host teams Thursday night in Class B Regional Tournament winner’s bracket games.
The Pittsburg girls are a perfect 24-0 and ranked No. 3. while the third-ranked PHS boys team is now sitting at 21-3 on the year.
BOYS
Tupelo 63, Wapanucka 29
Tupelo started off with leads of 17-10 and 34-14 by halftime. The Tigers kept the heat on in the second half, outscoring the home team 29-15.
Airington hit three 3-pointers on the way to his big game. No other Tupelo player reached double figures. Rodney Sutterfield scored nine points, while Davin Weller was right behind with eight. Harley Davidson was next with seven points.
Carter Hilburn scored a team-best 17 points for the Indians.
GIRLS
Championship
Tupelo 45, Wapanucka 23
The game was tied at 9-9 after the first quarter before the visiting Lady Tigers pulled away in a hurry. Tupelo outscored Wapanucka 12-2 in the second quarter and went on a 14-0 jaunt in the third period to carry a huge 35-11 lead into the final frame.
Kylee Watson paced the THS offense with 14 points, while Isabella Neal and Victoria Palmer also hit double figures with 10 points apiece. Kaylea Palmer scored six points and Ava Sliger rounded out the THS offensive output with five points.
Kialia Clonts scored eight points to pace the home team. while three other players — Emma Clonts, Allison Green and Chelsea Waller — all scored four points for Wapanucka.
First Round
Tupelo 45
Dustin-Graham 19
The Lady Tigers bolted to a 21-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Tupelo led 30-12 at halftime and 43-16 after three periods.
Ava Sliger led the THS attack with a game-best 16 points. Kylee Watson and Isabella Neal followed with 10 points each. Kaylea Palmer chipped in seven for the locals.
No scores were provided for Graham-Dustin. The Lady Chieftains ended the season at 1-9.
