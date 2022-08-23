TUPELO — The Tupelo Lady Tigers dropped back-to-back close games Saturday and ended up finishing third in the rugged field at the 2022 Tupelo Fastpitch Tournament.
The Lady Tigers fell to Buffalo Valley 5-2 and dropped a 3-1 decision to Whitesboro.
Tupelo had turned back Tushka 1-0 in a Friday winner’s bracket game.
The Stonewall Lady Longhorns finished fourth after splitting a pair of games on Saturday. Stonewall edged Tushka 4-3 before dropping a 4-3 decision to Buffalo Valley. Coach Shanna Davidson’s club turned back Vanoss 2-1 on Friday.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Buffalo Valley 5, Tupelo 2
The Lady Tigers outhit Buffalo Valley 5-3 but couldn’t complete a late rally.
Trailing 5-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth frame, Tupelo got a run-scoring single by Marley Crites with two outs but ended up stranding runners at second and third. The game ended in five innings due to the tournament time limit.
Crites ended up 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead Tupelo at the plate, while Carli Cox finished 2-for-3. Ava Sliger recorded the only other THS and she scored a run.
Kelsey Cauthron earned the pitching win for the Lady Buffs. She struck out four, walked one and didn’t allow an earned run in five innings.
Maci Gaylor absorbed the loss. She struck out one, walked two and allowed two earned runs in four innings of work.
Mykayla Hayes, Emma Roberts and Cauthron had the three BV hits.
Whitesboro 3, Tupelo 1
Whitesboro ace Madison Grogan and Tupelo stalwart Ava Sliger were locked in a classic pitching battle.
Grogan struck out nine, walked one and allowed just two hits and one earned run in six innings. Sliger also pitched six innings and finished with 10 strikeouts, no walks while allowing just two earned runs.
Maci Gaylor led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run but the Lady Tigers’ only other hit came from Ava Sliger — a single with one out in the bottom of the sixth and final inning (due to the time limit).
Addison Walker finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to pace the Lady Bulldogs at the plate. Grogan also had a hit and drove in a run, while Linley Collins went 1-for-3 and scored a run. Darah Cole had the other Whitesboro hit.
Friday, Aug. 19
Tupelo 1, Tushka 0
Kylee Watson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the first inning and that proved to be the difference.
Tupelo hurler Ava Sliger kept the Tushka offense in check before time ran out. She struck out seven, walked one and allowed four hits in five shutout innings.
THS ace Chanci Alford was solid in defeat. She struck out four, walked three and allowed just two Tupelo hits and one run in four innings.
Gaylor and Sliger had the only Tupelo hits of the game.
Tushka got a double from Laren Taylor and singles by Jaden Huffman and Taylor Dodd.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Stonewall 4, Tushka 3
Tushka scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie before Stonewall swiped the victory with four runs in the bottom of the fifth frame.
The game ended via the time limit.
Hannah Christian got things started for the Lady Longhorns in the fifth by reaching on an error and Lilly Wyche followed with a base hit. Both runners moved up after a sacrifice bunt by Faith Ross.
Talise Parnell then delivered a two-RBI double to left field that cut the Tushka lead to 3-2. After an intentional walk to Jakobi Worcester put runners at first and second, Kayden Alford hit a ground ball to the shortstop.
An error followed that allowed two Stonewall runs to score.
Parnell had two of only three Stonewall hits in the game. She finished 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Wyche had the only other SHS hit.
Jaden Huffman paced the Tushka offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Taylor Dodd finished 1-for-1 with two walks and a run scored and Laren Traylor had the final THS base hit.
Buffalo Valley 4, Stonewall 3
Wright scored on a passed ball with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Lady Buffs a thrilling victory.
Talise Parnell clubbed a two-run homer in the top of the third inning that put the Lady Longhorns ahead 3-0. It was the only Stonewall hit of the game. She had driven in the first SHS run in the top of the first inning via an RBI groundout.
Buffalo Valley scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the third when the Lady Longhorns committed three of their eight total errors in the game.
Courtney Grey got the win from the circle for the Lady Buffs. She struck out 10, walked four and allowed three earned runs in the five-inning affair.
Wyche was the hard-luck loser for Stonewall. She struck out five, walked one and didn’t allow an earned run in 4.1 innings.
Friday, Aug. 19
Stonewall 2, Vanoss 1
Jakobi Worcester scored on a bunt by Landree Dye with two outs in the top of the sixth inning and that was the difference in the game. Worcester had doubled and went to third on a bunt by Kayden Alford.
Eryn Khoury singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth for the Lady Wolves, but SHS hurler Talise Parnell struck out three consecutive batters to end the game.
Vanoss actually outhit Stonewall 7-4, led by Madi Faust who finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and the lone VHS RBI of the game. Khoury also had two hits and scored the only Vanoss run of the contest, while Jaycee Underwood supplied a double. Katrina Dupree and Caidence Cross had the other two VHS hits.
Lilly Wyche finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a double and a run scored for Stonewall, while Parnell went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and an RBI.
